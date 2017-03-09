Carlos Balderas to make pro debut on April 9 in LA under Schaefer

Photo courtesy of USA Boxing

The blue-chip U.S. Olympian Carlos Balderas is set to make his pro debut on April 9 from downtown Los Angeles in a venue in L.A. Live, promoter Richard Schaefer told RingTV.com on Thursday.

Schaefer, the former Golden Boy CEO, plans to build a card on April 9 around the Olympians he signed out of the Rio Games this past summer, which include Mexican middleweight bronze medalist Misael Rodriguez, welterweight Eimantas Stanionis of Lithuania, Balderas, who reached the lightweight quarterfinals, along with Money Powel IV, a top U.S. amateur welterweight.

“I’m actually trying to finalize the card for him to turn pro on April 9 from Los Angeles and have all five Olympians on the card, including Eimantas Stanionis, who is being trained by Freddie Roach and then Carlos and Misael Rodriguez and Money Powell IV,” Schaefer told RingTV.com on Thursday. “There’s going to be TV. I can’t announce it yet.”