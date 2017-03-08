News

If Golovkin fights June 10, Canelo-GGG in the fall would be in jeopardy

by Mitch Abramson

A rumored middleweight unification match between Gennady Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders for June 10 would jeopardize plans for Golovkin to face Canelo Alvarez in the fall or at least push it back to a later date, Golden Boy President Eric Gomez told RingTV.com on Wednesday.

“If he makes a fight with Saunders, that will screw up our plans for Canelo,” Gomez told RING before a luncheon in Manhattan for David Lemieux’s middleweight crossroads bout with Curtis Stevens on Saturday at Turning Stone Casino on HBO. “That would impact us. So I’m not aware of anything with Saunders. We’re talking and he’s talking about making the fight (between Golovkin and Canelo) in September. If he tries to do a fight with Saunders, that will screw up the plans.”

Multiple sources have indicated to RingTV.com that Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler and Saunders, who holds a WBO middleweight title, have had extensive talks about a fight in Golovkin’s native Kazakhstan on June 10. While Loeffler denied a deal is in place on a conference call on Tuesday for June 10, he did admit in a discussion about a fight ostensibly on that date that he’s been in contact with different promoters for potential fights. Gomez suggested that wasn’t a good idea if a fight between Golovkin and Canelo takes place in the fall.

“We need enough time to promote a big fight,” Gomez said. “You have to do the (media) rounds. You have to do all these TV shows. There’s so many plans we have and we’ve talked about promoting a big fight. You need time.” Gomez said that Loeffler has mentioned to him “there is an offer” to Golovkin for June 10. “But he said they’re committed to making the fight with Canelo,” Gomez said of Loeffler and Golovkin.

“Our first goal is to make the fight,” Gomez said he was told by Loeffler. “And I said, ‘Ok great.’ But if he does something in June, then it could jeopardize of push it back at least.” Of course, Golovkin has to get by Danny Jacobs on March 18 at Madison Square Garden on HBO PPV in a bout for Golovkin’s WBC/IBF/WBA titles. And Canelo has to outstrip Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on HBO PPV.

  • Michel Desgrottes

    i thought tom said there is no deal in place for BJS

  • Robert Archambault

    So a fight that has been ‘marinating’ for over TWO YEARS needs more than three and a half months to promote? Is Gomez a total fucking idiot? They expect Golovkin to sit on his ass for 6 months waiting for a fight that may not even happen? So GBP basically want to run GGG’s career for him by limiting him to only two fights this year as they did last year? Is this their plan to get Golovkin to age quicker by keeping him out of the ring as much as possible? They could sign the fight on June 10th, in the ring immediately after the BJS fight and it will be sold out before Golovkin’s plane lands back in the US.
    .
    If Golovkin can get Saunders in the ring on June 10th in a total MW unification fight, then he needs to do just that. I think what Gomez is really afraid of is that GGG goes into a fight with Canelo as the UNDISPUTED UNIFIED MW CHAMPION OF THE WORLD and that would put a serious crimp in their efforts to claim that Canelo deserves the lion’s share of the purse despite not holding any valid MW title against the UNDISPUTED champion. If GBP really want GGG to sit and wait until Sept to fight Canelo, then they need to turn around and make it a 50-50 purse. Anything less and Golovkin and K2 have to take the BJS fight and tell Canelo and his circus of fools to take a hike because AFTER GGG wins the final title, there is no way he deserves any less than a 50-50 split of a Canelo fight.
    .
    And Gomez needs to worry about Chavez Jr. right now, not Golovkin fighting BJS.

    • Giuseppe

      Ironically it would be better for canelo and gb for ggg to have all the straps… that is if they thought he stood a fucking chance. Which they don’t. Canelo could walk away with every MW belt. But….. no. Pussies

  • Rosalino Sanchez Felix

    Canyello vs GGG is not happening this year

    • Robert Archambault

      Not happening EVER. Once Golovkin gets the last title and breaks the record, he moves up to SMW and leaves MW and the pussies like Canelo behind him in the dust.

  • Screw Golden Boy. They just mad. They want to screw Golovkin in negotiations, offer up co pelting narratives, and then expect ggg to do things on their timeline when no one can trust what they say.

    Canelo wants none of ggg. Fight Suanders.

  • DBone

    So if he doesn’t fight Billie Jean then Golden Girl will have to come up with more excuses. The good news is I have obtained a partial list of future excuses from these liars:

    1. 6 months not enough time to promote fight

    2. Canyellow just fought at Super Caneloweight (aka 163.57467 lbs catchweight) so his body isn’t ready for 160 lbs so GGG has to agree to catch weight at regular Caneloweight (157.75429 lbs)

    3. Hell not yet frozen over

    4. Sky still blue

    • We are firemen!

      5. Cahellno needs to grow a pair first

    • ceylon mooney

      i wanna upvote this 20 more
      times man!

  • amiwill

    GTFOH you could announce this fight was Sunday and still do a million buys. So, that extra ESPN appearance or extra pre fight appearance is really going to cost them any money. The fight is promoting itself. Every time GBP executive lifts his head to breath someone asks about GGG vs Canelo

  • Giuseppe

    Fucking pussies. Sliding in the bullshit early.

  • mark elding

    Fine. Gomez and Oscar can serve up their boy to GGG for Thanksgiving in November.
    There’s not much difference between a chicken and a turkey.

  • Are you serious? What an absolute crock of shit. Total BS on a stick. You’d have at least three months AND Mr. GGG having just fought and KO’d BJS. We all know Billy will be obliterated. Canelo might be lazy and only fight twioce a year, but GGG is not. This is nothing more than Goldenboy trying to boss around GGG and remove his options in making money.

  • Giuseppe

    They should both fight in June. Rooster in Mexico and ggg in Kazakhstan… get a send off before the big fight. Would be great. But gb epitomise why we now hate the sport we love!

  • Paul Kelly

    What Golden Boy plans for Canelo-GGG? Canelo has ducked Golovkin for more than a year. You can’t blame Loeffler for wanting to keep GGG busy in a fight that will generate big box office in the UK.

  • Giuseppe

    Golden boy treat canelo like a boyfriend who doesn’t want their girlfriend to look too pretty just in case she gets banged by a better looking, bigger dude.

    • Giuseppe

      Happy international Women’s day.

  • Abraham E. Hernández

    How come GGG fighting someone else to reach his goal (belts unification) impacts on Canelo not fighting him? I must have missed something here…

  • ceylon mooney

    STFU

    cant figure out if i hate hearing from golden boy or bob arum more.

    • We are firemen!

      Golden Ladyboy

      • ceylon mooney

        btwn bob a-hole and
        golden shower, im SO JEALOUS of the UK fight fans

  • Adam Jenkins

    Oh Christ. Here we go again

  • Roberto Carlos Guerra

    If I were part of GGG’s management team I would demand a contract be signed with Canelo as early as March 20 (assuming GGG defeats Jacobs).

    The only condition the contract can be broken is if Canelo loses to Chavez, in that case GGG can fight Saunders in August or September. I don’t know how realistic that would be but it’s an idea. The other would be to wait until the day after Canelo fights Chavez and then make sure contract is signed sealed and delivered.

  • philoe bedoe

    loeffler and his team are playing the game the same as everyone.
    Would it surprise anyone if he takes the money fight against Alvarez instead of unifying against Billie Joe.
    Supposedly his main aim was to unify the middleweight belts……….

