News

RING Ratings update: Thurman takes the lead

07
Mar
by Michael Rosenthal

The victories of Keith Thurman and Tony Bellew on Saturday sparked some debate among members of the RING Editorial Board and Ratings Panel.

Thurman won the battle of unbeaten welterweights in Brooklyn, emerging with a split-decision victory over Danny Garcia. Was it enough for Thurman (No. 2 at welterweight the previous) to supplant No. 1 Kell Brook?

Bellew stunned the boxing world by stopping David Haye in London, although Haye fought on one good leg. Did Bellew earn a place in the heavyweight Top 10?

The answers are “yes” and “no.”

Most observers believe Thurman deserved a unanimous decision in spite of the official decision. That gives the Floridian consecutive victories over top welterweights, including Shawn Porter last June. Brook hasn’t beaten a 147-pounder of that caliber since he outpointed Porter to win a sanctioning-body title in August 2014.

Thus, Thurman was elevated to No. 1 and Brook dropped to No. 2.

Thurman might’ve been considered as a candidate to enter the pound-for-pound Top 10 had his performance been spectacular but few believe it rose to that level.

As for Garcia (No. 7 last week), he swaps places with fast-rising Errol Spence (No. 8 last week).

Bellew deserves credit for his 11th-round stoppage of Haye. The Liverpudlian fought well before Haye evidently aggravated an Achilles tendon injury and then finished the job when he had the opportunity. He earned the victory.

At the same time, we can’t ignore the fact that Haye was damaged goods, an obvious factor when evaluating the magnitude of Bellew’s victory. Also, Bellew has no track record in the division; this was his one and only fight at heavyweight.

Thus, after dropping Haye (No. 7 last week) from the ratings, we decided to bring in at No. 10 unbeaten Jarrell Miller, who had been ranked previously.

CRUISERWEIGHT

Bellew (No. 3 last week) retains his position for now. He still holds the WBC 200-pound title.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT

Erickson Lubin’s victory over unrated Jorge Cota on the Thurman-Garcia card wasn’t monumental given Cota’s limitations but we feel Lubin’s obvious talent and improving resume are enough for him to crack the Top 10.

The former U.S. amateur standout enters at No. 10, displacing Jack Culcay (No. 10 last week). Culcay will have a chance to make his own statement when he faces No. 5 Demetrius Andrade this Saturday in Germany.

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT

Sergey Lipinets (No. 9 last week) stays put after knocking out Clarence Booth (unrated last week) in the seventh round on the Thurman-Garcia card.

FEATHERWEIGHT

Lee Selby (No. 4 last week) retains his position after stopping unrated Andoni Gago in the ninth round on the Bellew-Haye card.

BANTAMWEIGHT

Shinsuke Yamanaka retained his RING championship by knocking out Carlos Carson in seven rounds Thursday in Tokyo. Yamanaka also stays at No. 9 on our pound-for-pound list.

FLYWEIGHT

Juan Hernandez (unrated last week) comes in at No. 10 after stopping Nawaphon Por Chokchai (No. 7 last week). Nawaphon drops out.

STRAWWEIGHT

Knockout CP Freshmart (No. 2 last week) retains his position after stopping Go Odaira (unrated last week) on Wednesday in Thailand.

  • Abraham E. Hernández

    I still think Manny should be number 1 at 147. Brook has hung on that Porter victory for far too long (ala Rigo after beating Nonito).

    • xxxNomadicxxx

      I would agree, but who has Pac beat really lately?

      • Abraham E. Hernández

        Bradley and Vargas sure sound better than Bizier and Gavin. I wouldn’t have a problem with Keith being number 1, though.

        • xxxNomadicxxx

          Yeah, KT deserves to be there with wins over Porter and DG. His next fight, especially if it’s Spence Vs Brook, would solidify it.

      • ceylon mooney

        bradley (the real #2) and vargas

    • Chris Stans

      If he hadn’t retired and came back, he probably would be number 1

      • xxxNomadicxxx

        I agree with that one too.

      • ceylon mooney

        he never retired he just said he did. pretty much sll top fighters retire for as long after a fight.

  • ceylon mooney

    brook? beating one anna half contenders doesnt earn u #1. that never made any sense. pacquiao is #1. bradley is #2. thurman and brook both have a case for bein #3 tho.

  • Robert Archambault

    Seeing as Haye was ‘damaged goods’ as you put it, how about dropping him a couple of spots instead of right off the list? Maybe dropping him to number 10 and moving everyone else up a spot? I’m not a great fan of his in any case, I just see that as a more fair way to do it seeing as how he put up a valorous fight despite his injury and did his best to make it through. He could well have quit as soon as his injury became apparent but he did not, that should count for something.

    • Orca

      I agree that Haye did well fighting on with that injury but he was terrible up until the injury occurred. He fought like a drunk in a bar. He has done nothing for years and should be out the top 10. I was shocked at how bad he looked. I would be surprised if we see him back in the top 10 again.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!