RING Ratings update: Thurman takes the lead

The victories of Keith Thurman and Tony Bellew on Saturday sparked some debate among members of the RING Editorial Board and Ratings Panel.

Thurman won the battle of unbeaten welterweights in Brooklyn, emerging with a split-decision victory over Danny Garcia. Was it enough for Thurman (No. 2 at welterweight the previous) to supplant No. 1 Kell Brook?

Bellew stunned the boxing world by stopping David Haye in London, although Haye fought on one good leg. Did Bellew earn a place in the heavyweight Top 10?

The answers are “yes” and “no.”

Most observers believe Thurman deserved a unanimous decision in spite of the official decision. That gives the Floridian consecutive victories over top welterweights, including Shawn Porter last June. Brook hasn’t beaten a 147-pounder of that caliber since he outpointed Porter to win a sanctioning-body title in August 2014.

Thus, Thurman was elevated to No. 1 and Brook dropped to No. 2.

Thurman might’ve been considered as a candidate to enter the pound-for-pound Top 10 had his performance been spectacular but few believe it rose to that level.

As for Garcia (No. 7 last week), he swaps places with fast-rising Errol Spence (No. 8 last week).

Bellew deserves credit for his 11th-round stoppage of Haye. The Liverpudlian fought well before Haye evidently aggravated an Achilles tendon injury and then finished the job when he had the opportunity. He earned the victory.

At the same time, we can’t ignore the fact that Haye was damaged goods, an obvious factor when evaluating the magnitude of Bellew’s victory. Also, Bellew has no track record in the division; this was his one and only fight at heavyweight.

Thus, after dropping Haye (No. 7 last week) from the ratings, we decided to bring in at No. 10 unbeaten Jarrell Miller, who had been ranked previously.

CRUISERWEIGHT

Bellew (No. 3 last week) retains his position for now. He still holds the WBC 200-pound title.



JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT

Erickson Lubin’s victory over unrated Jorge Cota on the Thurman-Garcia card wasn’t monumental given Cota’s limitations but we feel Lubin’s obvious talent and improving resume are enough for him to crack the Top 10.

The former U.S. amateur standout enters at No. 10, displacing Jack Culcay (No. 10 last week). Culcay will have a chance to make his own statement when he faces No. 5 Demetrius Andrade this Saturday in Germany.

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT

Sergey Lipinets (No. 9 last week) stays put after knocking out Clarence Booth (unrated last week) in the seventh round on the Thurman-Garcia card.

FEATHERWEIGHT

Lee Selby (No. 4 last week) retains his position after stopping unrated Andoni Gago in the ninth round on the Bellew-Haye card.

BANTAMWEIGHT

Shinsuke Yamanaka retained his RING championship by knocking out Carlos Carson in seven rounds Thursday in Tokyo. Yamanaka also stays at No. 9 on our pound-for-pound list.

FLYWEIGHT

Juan Hernandez (unrated last week) comes in at No. 10 after stopping Nawaphon Por Chokchai (No. 7 last week). Nawaphon drops out.

STRAWWEIGHT

Knockout CP Freshmart (No. 2 last week) retains his position after stopping Go Odaira (unrated last week) on Wednesday in Thailand.