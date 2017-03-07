News

Abel Sanchez expects Jacobs to start fast like he did against Quillin

by Mitch Abramson

After Danny Jacobs shocked Peter Quillin with a first-round knockout in 2015, trainer Abel Sanchez expects Jacobs to try and do the same and start fast against his boxer on March 18. Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 knockouts) is set to face Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) for Golovkin’s WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight titles at Madison Square Garden on HBO PPV.

“I think that Danny will be aggressive (at the start of the fight),” Sanchez said on Tuesday during a conference call for the bout. “And that’s what we’re planning on. And if he’s not, well that’s okay. But I think Danny will come out and try to draw a line and see if we’re going to cross it. I think they understand they’re going to make sure that they get Gennady’s respect. [But] I don’t think he will continue that. I think he will test the waters and then use his skills because he has very good skills. He has great legs, very good distance. The fact that he knocked Peter Quillin out shows that he has great power, so maybe the first round is a crazy round and I think two through four, five are more tactical and then the fight starts in the middle of the 12 rounds. But I expect him to come out to try to see what Gennady’s got.”

 

  • Dee Money

    This is exactly what I was thinking. Jacobs comes out bombs away for the first 90 seconds. GGG weathers the storm and then methodically goes to work.

    • Joseph Negron Giguere

      GGG weathers the storm? Let’s remember who has more fire power. When Jacobs tastes GGG jab, he’ll back away.

      • Dee Money

        Yes I know, but that doesnt mean he (GGG) will go out guns ablazin’ from the opening bell as Sanchez implied. I think, as Sanchez claimed, that Jacobs will come out trying to land a bomb early, knowing that GGG has more power and the longer the fight goes the greater the chance he’ll have to taste that power.

        So Jacobs comes out aggressive, and he has decent power himself, GGG weathers the early onslaught- as opposed to risking getting clipped and slug toe for toe. Lands a couple jabs, and then goes to work after Jacobs punches himself out.

        • Robert Archambault

          Golovkin never goes out guns ablazin’ so to speak. He waits for his opponent to reveal his strategy and then picks him apart in little pieces. IF, however, the opportunity arrises, Golovkin will end it early as he has done in the past against Wade and others, including Rubio who has more KOs than Jacobs has fights. In fact, 18 of Golovkin’s fights have gone only three rounds or less. It is not smart to take stupid chances against him.

      • ceylon mooney

        never seen anyone so effectively use the jab as a defensive weapon as golovkin did on lemieux.

        u think that tactic would work on an aggro jacobs?

        • Robert Archambault

          I would say GGG used the jab as much as an offensive weapon as he did a defensive one. I think that tactic would work on any fighter and anyone who attempts to walk through his jab will have to deal with the rest of his arsenal. Very dangerous proposition. There may be someone out there who can handle it, but it will be someone who is basically KO proof.

    • Robert Archambault

      Jacobs comes out ‘bombs away’ and GGG ends the fight before the 90 second mark. GGG does not weather the storm, GGG IS the storm.

      • Stephen M

        Ha, ha. They got give you some money for promoting the guy.

        • Robert Archambault

          He doesn’t need any help promoting himself, his record and his actions in the ring speak quite well for themselves. I simply appreciate his skill like I appreciated the skill of Bruce Lee when he was with us, and his son Brandon during his way too short time on our planet.

  • Cousin Strawberry

    This might turn out being a mismatch. Jacobs will hit the canvas ( 👂ear first, or a mercy stoppage by r6.

  • IanF69

    This will all come down to respect…If Jacobs can earn that respect with cute combo’s, nicely timed power shots and moving when the time calls for it…then Golovkin will box smart…He won’t try and blast Danny out of there early…..he will slowly wear him down with power shots to the ribs, a smart and well timed jab and frustrate the hell out of him…unloading the big hooks and straight rights only when he’s ready to up the work rate…ultimately taking him out.

  • BN

    Somehow I don’t think Jacobs will employ the same tactics he used against Kid Chocolate. Jacobs and his camp must have more respect for GGG and won’t want to risk getting countered and KO’d in the first round.

  • Cousin Strawberry

    As soon as jacobs feels gggs power, he will do the moonwalk and go backwards.
    Jacobs will hit the canvas ( 👂 ear first) or a mercy stoppage by r6. This fight might turn out being a mismatch.

  • Shawn

    After Jacobs blasted out Quillin, I wonder if Andy Lee was like, man I should have tried blitzing Quillin.

  • inevitable mangina

    GGG gets Jacobs out of there in the 5th round. You heard it here first!

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    Stranger things have happened in boxing. -_-

