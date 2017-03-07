Abel Sanchez expects Jacobs to start fast like he did against Quillin

Photo by: Tom Hogan/ Hoganphotos/K2 Promotions

After Danny Jacobs shocked Peter Quillin with a first-round knockout in 2015, trainer Abel Sanchez expects Jacobs to try and do the same and start fast against his boxer on March 18. Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 knockouts) is set to face Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) for Golovkin’s WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight titles at Madison Square Garden on HBO PPV.

“I think that Danny will be aggressive (at the start of the fight),” Sanchez said on Tuesday during a conference call for the bout. “And that’s what we’re planning on. And if he’s not, well that’s okay. But I think Danny will come out and try to draw a line and see if we’re going to cross it. I think they understand they’re going to make sure that they get Gennady’s respect. [But] I don’t think he will continue that. I think he will test the waters and then use his skills because he has very good skills. He has great legs, very good distance. The fact that he knocked Peter Quillin out shows that he has great power, so maybe the first round is a crazy round and I think two through four, five are more tactical and then the fight starts in the middle of the 12 rounds. But I expect him to come out to try to see what Gennady’s got.”