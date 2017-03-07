Loeffler says ‘No Deal’ yet for GGG to face Saunders on June 10

Photo by: Tom Hogan/ Hoganphotos/K2 Promotions

Tom Loeffler said “no deal is in place” for Gennady Golovkin to face Billy Joe Saunders in a middleweight unification bout on June 10 in Golovkin’s home country of Kazakhstan despite rumors and reports suggesting an agreement has been reached between the two sides.

“There’s no deal in place,” Loeffler said Tuesday on a conference call to promote Golovkins middleweight championship with Danny Jacobs on March 18 at Madison Square Garden on HBO PPV. “Everyone is focused on the Danny Jacobs fight on March 18. It’s my job because it’s been so difficult to get guys to fight Gennady — it’s my job to look forward. His dream has always been to unify the titles. If there is a possibility of making a Saunders fight in the future, if there’s a possibility for Canelo, like Gennady said, he’s ready. But right not he’s focused on March 18. If Everything goes the right way on March 18, we’ll see what the next, highest profile fight could be for Gennady.”

Multiple sources have indicated to RingTV.com that a deal has been in the works for some time for Golovkin (36-0, 33 knockouts) and Saunders to square off in Kazakhstan on June 10. Loeffler allowed he’s in “discussions with many different promoters to see who would actually be available and willing to fight him if he’s victorious” against Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs).

Saunders, the WBO middleweight titleholder, worked out a deal to avoid facing his mandatory, Avtandil Khurtsidze to purse a bigger fight, which is believed to be a unification match with Golovkin, who holds the WBC/IBF/WBA middleweight titles. “The plan, if he’s successful on March 18, is to fight the highest profile fight — whoever is willing to get into the ring with him,” Loeffler said on Tuesday on the call when pressed about the potential bout with Saunders. “A lot of people talk about fighting Genady, but very few actually sign the contract.”

Loeffler added he’s still in talks with Golden Boy to face Canelo Alvarez in the fall but no deal has been reached. Canelo faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 in Las Vegas on HBO PPV in a catch-weight bout at 164.5 pounds.