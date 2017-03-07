Gervonta Davis-Liam Walsh confirmed for May 20 in London

Fast-rising American star Gervonta Davis will make the first defense of his IBF junior lightweight title against Britain’s Liam Walsh at the Copper Box Arena in London, England, on May 20.

Davis, who is rated No. 6 by THE RING at 130 pounds, scored a highlight-reel seventh-round stoppage of Jose Pedraza in January to win the title, and the 22-year-old boxer-puncher is looking forward to his first professional bout on foreign soil.

“I always wanted to come to the U.K. and fight,” said Davis (17-0, 16 knockouts). “Many of my fans are based there, so I’m just excited that they will be able to come see me fight in their own backyard.

“Liam Walsh is a tough contender and I’m hoping he brings it. I will be well-prepared for whatever he does, and believe me when I say that I will put on a great show.

David continued, “That IBF belt is very happy at home with me and it will be staying with me for a long, long time. To all the people that have been messaging me positive things on my social media, thank you. Keep supporting me and I’ll fight for you.”

Slick southpaw Walsh (21-0, 14 KOs) outclassed Andrey Klimov back in October to confirm his position as the IBF No. 1 challenger. The former British and Commonwealth champion hasn’t put a foot wrong in his career and is also confident of victory.

“This is a serious fight,” said Walsh. “He is going to bring his best and I’m going to bring mine. He is a very good fighter and I’m a very good fighter. May the best man win. I 100 per cent believe that is going to be me.

“I’ve waited a long time for this opportunity and I’m ready to seize my moment and win a world title. Years of hard work in the gym has got me to where I am today and I’m not going to waste this golden opportunity.”

Information courtesy of a press release issued by Frank Warren PR.

Tickets are available NOW from www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.eventim.co.uk Tel: 0844 249 1000 and www.seetickets.com. The fight will be broadcast live on BoxNation and BT Sport in the U.K.

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

