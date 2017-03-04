News

Keith Thurman defeats Danny Garcia by split decision

04
Mar
by Michael Rosenthal

Keith Thurman defeated Danny Garcia by a split decision in a welterweight title-unification fight Saturday in Brooklyn.

Thurman (28-0, 22 knockouts) seemed to outbox Garcia, using lateral movement to avoid taking punches and delivering just enough of his own to win rounds. Garcia (33-1, 19 KOs) was the aggressor – and he had his moments – but he had difficulty landing consistently.

Two judges scored it for Thurman (116-112 and 115-113) and the third had Garcia winning (115-113). I had it 116-112 for Thurman.

With the victory, Thurman, who entered the ring as the WBA 147-pound titleholder, added the WBC belt.

A full report will follow shortly.

  • Chris Stans

    Can’t believe a judge had dsg ahead. And really disappointed Angel didn’t tweak tf out after the decision

    • Sidewinder

      Haha he knew his boy lost.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      I’m sure Espinoza/CBS/Haymon told him to be on his p’s & Q’s while the fight was live.

    • Julio

      Neither can I. Thurman gave him a boxing lesson and outclassed him thoroughly. Danny got exposed as the limited fighter he has always been.

      • Mark Schoeman

        Too harsh. 1) Thurman is underrated. He’s a damn good fighter and can do what he did tonight to a lot of really good fighters. 2) He needs a better trainer because when plan A fails, there’s no plan B.

        • Julio

          Danny was every bit the plodder, flat footed, predictable, slow, swinging for the fences dude we always knew he was. Hell of a chin, but not much else.This time he faced an opponent that had all the ingredients to put the theory to the test and proved it down to a T.

        • Arjay Cee

          Did you mean Keith or Danny in point no. 2, Mark?

          I think Garcia’s limited only in temperament and mobility. He doesn’t want to hunt. His game is to plant, tempt reckless attacks and punish them, as Mathysse learned to his rue. Thurman proved too agile and clever, for the most part, though he got caught with a couple of brutal counters.

          Interesting that though Danny hooked to the body, including at least two or three low blows, Thurman looked unfazed.

          • Julio

            Garcia is not a big puncher, but have heavy hands nonetheless. Keith was a tad too big for him and Danny was only landing one shot at a time. Garcia doesn’t have a second gear.

          • Arjay Cee

            That’s a good point about a second gear. When he was clearly losing (and looking befuddled) just past the halfway point, Garcia needed to step it up in aggression and try different tactics. It just isn’t in him.

          • Julio

            Exactly, he couldn’t or wouldn’t adjust.

          • rightleftright

            Interesting how his father did not win this one for him from outside the ring!!!

        • ceylon mooney

          thurman looked real good. showed dome good movement. fantadtic conditioning. startin to like him.

    • Dee Money

      I think some judges give rounds to the guy whose opponent misses the most, as opposed to the one who lands the most or hardest. So basically guys win rounds by not doing anything offensively.

      • Pierre Burger

        By “guys” you mean Ward and Mayweather. Winning without punching is a privilege reserved for an elite few.

  • Turner Wednesday

    So before we all get into this, Thurman won that fight clearly. Make no mistake about that. Split decision my arse!

    • bradman

      Agreed. I had it 8-4 Thurman. Garcia was the aggressor? Mmmkay.

      • Rick

        WBC will probably create a title for that.

      • Julio

        Garcia had no identity in this fight until near the end. He had no game plan whatsoever. Thurman made him look every bit the pedestrian fighter he has always been.

    • Word. I had it 116-112 for Thurmy.

      • Turner Wednesday

        I scored it exactly the same Dougie.

    • rightleftright

      I had it 9-3 Thurman. Cant understand how one judge gave it to Garcia

  • Michel Desgrottes

    I said Keith would win by SD

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      Same here.

  • KillaBlu

    Split decision or not both men showed world class skills and why both of them were champions, Thurman walked away with the win but Danny has nothing to be ashamed of.

  • Linda

    Can’t blame the judges this was one of the most boring fights. The refs must have dozed off a couple of times. Shocking to have two highly rated blokes who can’t even jab. No meaningful engaging exchanges, clumsy footwork, lots of missing than landing shots. Damp Squib of the year!

    • Robin Bahari

      good point… that was a boring fight of the year candidate. lol

    • Avery Benitez

      It was not THAT boring, I think once Thurman realized he was ahead he decided to set cruise control and “box” at his trainer’s request. You can’t fault him for that, Garcia is no JCC and wasn’t about to walk him down and abuse his body.

      • Linda

        I beg to differ. Since somebody told Thurman he is a boxer, he is turning into a Wonky Wright mode fighter.” Just do enough to get my hand raised”. In anticipation of an epic fight Sugar Ray predicted that might see a repeat of his and Tommy Hearns battle. Instead we saw flat longplay scrap. I agree Thurman shaded a dull uneventful and underwhelming encounter. No comparison with Sugar Ray/Hit man unless you choose to be vulgar

    • rightleftright

      The judge who got it for Garcia certainly dozed off!!!

  • Sidewinder

    Keith using good mobility, boxing and those were crisp nice uppercuts. Clear winner for me. Props for DSG for his heart but employed bad strategy.

  • RStech

    So relieved Thurman didn’t get screwed on this one. I had a feeling at least one judge would get it wrong. I didn’t agree with Thurman’s strategy in the last two rounds. He almost gave the fight away.

    • KillaBlu

      This reminds me a lot of De La Hoya v Trinidad.

    • Rick

      He came out like a beast for the first few rounds though. If Garcia didn’t have a good chin it would’ve been a short night. He buzzed Danny pretty good a few times. Be nice if Thurman could carry that pressure later in the fight.

      • Julio

        He could, but preferred to play it safe a tad too much in the end, and that was when Danny found a couple of spots here and there eerily similar to the Oscar-Tito fight.

  • Dee Money

    Kinda what I figured, Garcia too little activity to win. Only really became the aggressor once Thurman had the clear lead and was just sitting on the ball

    • Julio

      I said to myself by the 6th round that Garcia would need to make this a dog fight to get back in it. Interesting that he all of a sudden developed some ability to walk Thurman down near the end of the fight.

  • Paul Panza

    I thought KT was ahead by four points and was shocked at a split decision

  • Col Carter

    116-112 for Thurman was the right score. Thurman’s the real deal. He will be a very tough W for anyone at 147 and will give most an L.

    • Julio

      Pretty versatile and ability to change the tempo when necessary. Had Garcia befuddled the entire fight.

      • Col Carter

        I picked Garcia to win the fight by KO. I’m a Thurman fan now.

        • Julio

          Dude is definitely the goods. Garcia looked every bit of what I though he would if he couldn’t adjust his offense, which he didn’t. Too slow, predictable, unable or unwilling to walk Thurman down. He tightened up his defense a little bit in the mid to late rounds, but Thurman continued to land the better shots. Too fast, technical, athletic, big, and smart for Danny to handle.

  • oswaldo moreno

    no more gift to Garcia this time!!!

  • jebib

    All I can say for sure is that I liked the first two rounds better than the last ten. Garcia was respectable but couldn’t set the tone of the fight. It seemed like Thurman always determined whether Garcia would be the aggressor or the counter fighter. And in the process did just, and I do mean just, enough to win.

    • Arjay Cee

      I agree, though I think doing “just enough to win” could be put another way. It was also all that Thurman could risk. I was kept on the edge of my seat, even when the booing started.

  • Arjay Cee

    I love a close fight. Danny won four rounds on my scorecard, but he was in it until the last bell, dangerous as ever. Kudos to Thurman for smarts, daring and gusto — he made a splendid analysis of Danny’s tools and often outclassed him.

    The split decision was just silly. When it looked like Danny and the ludicrous Angel were about to start breakdancing, I briefly wondered if one of the cards was turned in by that new judge, V. Putin.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Most people from the experts to the most casual fans who know their boxing basics expected it to go the full route and be fought closely till the end. And it did and the protagonists delivered and performed as expected. The right fighter won, the guy majority of the fans and newsmakers said would win on points.

  • BN

    Garcia felt Thurmans power, which is why he didn’t cut off the ring and hesitated to take necessary risks in the last two rounds when he was clearly behind on the score cards.

    • Julio

      Garcia is not a stalker, rather a boxer-puncher-counterpuncher although I agree that the few times Thurman buzzed him could have deterred him to press more. If he had at least better footwork, this fight might have ended differently.

      • BN

        Garcia definitely missed a lot and his timing on his counter punches was way off. Much of his misses seemed due to Thurmans in and out boxing ability. Your right about his footwork, it would have needed to be much better in order for him to have his feet set right to catch Thurman with enough counter punches to win.

        • Julio

          When Thurman came forward early, Garcia, as expected, landed some good counters in close which was in reality his best shot at winning this. Once Keith started to mix things up, Garcia was all over the place.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    New York where the fight was held happens to be a Puerto Rican country in a sense so a dissenting vote from a judge cannot be discounted. Vegas has no exclusive monopoly of such sort of judge behavior and scoring, you know.

  • oswaldo moreno

    Garcia walking to Thurman’s corner like a zombie!! He was complete lost.

    • Sidewinder

      and props to Keith for being a nice guy pointing him to the right direction.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Not hard to call this one after seeing Thurman performed splendidly versus Porter and Garcia against Herrera and a few others who had Danny beaten to the draw most of the time but lost. Thurman is definitely the more well rounded fighter.

  • Jody Hanna

    No idea how one of the judges scored that for Garcia.

    • inevitable mangina

      He from Jersey that’s why!

  • Linda

    I was impressed by the 21 year old Erickson Lubin. He has presented his handlers with a big headache now. Should they rush him to a championship battle or pace him for a few more years. Jermall Charlo or Canelo Saul Alvarez my be a little too much at this stage of his young career. What do you think pundits?

    • BN

      He could fight Jermell as Jermall has moved up to 160 and Canelo also seems to be getting ready to settle in at 160. Jermell is not the power puncher that Jermall is so Lubin may have a chance at Jermell, even at his young age.

      • Linda

        True BN.

  • KUSH

    I thought the fix was gonna be in again for Giftcia

    • inevitable mangina

      It almost was. One judge gave it to him.

  • repugnicant

    Turned out just as I feared, Thurman dancing around. Dull ass fight. I had Thurman up by 4.

  • John Rodriguez

    Can’t blame thurman for backing off. Even though I don’t think much of Garcia, he’s still very dangerous for a great chin and always looking for the counter left hook. I can’t think of more than 2 147’s that can hurt him or slightly buzz him like Keith did.

