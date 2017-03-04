Keith Thurman defeats Danny Garcia by split decision

Keith Thurman defeated Danny Garcia by a split decision in a welterweight title-unification fight Saturday in Brooklyn.

Thurman (28-0, 22 knockouts) seemed to outbox Garcia, using lateral movement to avoid taking punches and delivering just enough of his own to win rounds. Garcia (33-1, 19 KOs) was the aggressor – and he had his moments – but he had difficulty landing consistently.

Two judges scored it for Thurman (116-112 and 115-113) and the third had Garcia winning (115-113). I had it 116-112 for Thurman.

With the victory, Thurman, who entered the ring as the WBA 147-pound titleholder, added the WBC belt.

