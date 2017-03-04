Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr. this spring lands on Showtime

Kell Brook’s welterweight title defense against mandatory Errol Spence Jr. has landed on Showtime in the U.S., network boxing boss Stephen Espinoza revealed on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Espinoza said officials are still finalizing a date for the bout “somewhere between May 20, 27 (or in) June” in Brook’s hometown of Sheffield, England. Espinoza announced the plans as he was discussing another welterweight fight on Showtime between former titleholders Shawn Porter and Andre Berto on April 22. While he didn’t announce a tournament in the welterweight division, with the network broadcasting most of the other meaningful fights at 147 pounds, Showtime has gained some valuable real estate with Brook (36-1, 25 knockouts) and Spence (21-0, 18 KOs).

“In the larger picture, it’s really what’s been a de facto welterweight tournament,” Espinoza said. “We didn’t announce it that way. It was drawn up that way but we never want to make assumptions. You don’t want to announce a tournament and you never want complaints if it doesn’t happen exactly according to plan. But in this particular event, it is according to plan. We’ve got a phenomenal fight tonight (in Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia). We’ve got another fight on Showtime in Spence vs. Brook and right there between this series of fights, and it started last summer with Shawn Porter and Keith Thurman, you’re seeing the best of the welterweight division and hopefully with a little bit of luck we’ll have something close to an undisputed champion or maybe an undisputed champion over the next six to nine to 12 months.”