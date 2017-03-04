News

Tony Bellew upsets David Haye, scores 11th-round TKO

by Doug Fischer

Tony Bellew scored one of the biggest upsets in British boxing history by stopping 10-to-1 odds favorite David Haye in 10 dramatic rounds on Saturday in London. The odds of Bellew winning the fight by knockout were 80-1.

Bellew (29-2-1, 19 knockouts), the reigning WBC cruiserweight titleholder, was given little-to-no chance of beating fellow UK star Haye, a much bigger and more-athletic former world cruiserweight champ and WBA heavyweight beltholder. However, the 34-year-old Liverpool native, who most fans thought would be stopped in the first few rounds, boxed a smart counter-punching strategy early on and lasted into the middle rounds. In a bizarre Round 6, he was dropped (though it was not clear if was counted as an official knockdown) during an exchange that apparently resulted in Haye injuring his right leg, maybe his ankle or his knee, and Bellew took advantage of it, pouncing on the 36-year-old Londoner.

From that point in the fight, Bellew took over, working a hobbled Haye along the ropes. However, Haye hung tough, avoided a lot of head shots while leaning back on the top rope and occasionally landed counter punches. But he continued to hurt his leg every time he loaded up with big shots and in Round 11 a series of left hooks sent Haye halfway out of the ring. He got up and was prepared to continue but his corner wisely tossed in the towel, resulting in a technical stoppage at 2:16 of the round.

Haye (28-3, 26 KOs), to his credit, would not mention the injury during the post-fight interviews, giving all the credit to the big underdog.

“This guy has got the heart of the lion,” he said. “I’ve knocked out guys a lot bigger. I gave it my best but he had the bigger heart and the bigger balls tonight. I’ve never been in a fight like that before.

“If the fans would like to see it again, I’d love to do it again. He’s the man, he beat me fair and square, so he can choose when and where to fight again. I’m at his mercy. There’s no rematch clause in this fight.”

Bellew wasn’t in the mood to discuss rematches. He relished the moment and gave props to Haye, who had engaged in some nasty pre-fight words.

“He’s was everything I expected,” Bellew said of Haye, “the biggest puncher in the heavyweight division. But you can have all the talent in the world, I will not stop. I am the champion of the misfits!”

 

A full fight report from Elliot Worsell will be posted shortly.

 

  • The Black Mamba

    That was some mad stuff right there. I can’t believe how Haye kept fighting with virtually no chance of winning. That said, it might be the end of his career, if it’s a knee injury.

    • Giuseppe

      Must be ankle or achilles as that’s what they attempted to tape up. Haye really is diminished. Not just because of the injury. He looked awful before it… unless of course he was fighting that way because he knew he had a niggle that could rupture. If he does come back… coming back with something to prove and resurrect himself is probably what he needs. The b list cleb lifestyle has softened him up a bit.

      • The Black Mamba

        I agree, he is probably done. No worthy competition for the likes of Wilder, Klitschko and Joshua anymore. If he decides to call it a career, this was an awesome way of ending it, showing heart and courage where it’s not expected.

  • Giuseppe

    I was wrong. 100% wrong. Not really about Bellew… I don’t think. He is limited. Ballsy. But just a decent fighter. I was really wrong about David Haye. Even before the injury tonight he had zero ideas… zero guile… and no real strategy aside from that body jab and weird watch the birdy arm waving. Haye looked better when he was partially disabled!

  • IanF69

    I’ve seen better fights between Barmaids over tips…..ridiculous.

    • DBone

      Well to be fair, you’re from Ireland. I bet the barmaids are tough as fuck there. They could probably give half the CW division a go. I watched the fight half cut but I thought it was fun for what it was.

  • dampdiver

    Massive props to Haye, he could have quite rightly quit on his stool, how he managed to go for a further 5 rounds with a busted Achilles was bravery verging on stupidity. And for all the ‘It’s not a PPV’ fight That was well worth £16!

  • ceylon mooney

    glad haye lost.

    now fight briggs.

    thought bellew would win. almost
    bet. wish ida bet on this fight.

  • Paul

    Massive amount of heart shown by Haye, no idea how he did almost half a fight with his leg like that. Think Mcguigan was terrible, trainers are there to look after their fighters. That was clearly a serious injury and letting him stay in for pride could end his career. Sometimes you gotta protect fighters from themselves.

  • liam cherrett

    Personally if I was Tony Bellew I would be embarrassed,he was unable to ko a practically handicapped Haye

    • The Black Mamba

      It was an asskicking contest against someone with one leg (found it on Bad Left Hook LOL)

    • philoe bedoe

      But Bellew was supposed to have been knocked out before the injury happened……..

      • DBone

        Excellent point

  • philoe bedoe

    Respect to both fighters.
    But most respect to Bellew for proving most people wrong………

    • Ten Count Toronto

      The only person who proved a point was haye, and that point being that inactivity doesn;t prevent you getting older.

      • philoe bedoe

        And that was the reason why I didn’t make Haye as big a favourite as most.
        The first decent opponent in five years and everyone thought he only had to turn up to win……….

        • Ten Count Toronto

          it turns out you were right. Perhaps most of us were to influenced by returns from Foreman & Vitali Klitschko. But I guess Haye’s success was much more dependent on pure athletic ability. I thought he won the first 5 rounds but his inability to put any punches together when he had Bellew on the ropes was pretty sad.

      • philoe bedoe

  • LouisFigo

    Bellew was not supposed to win and he didn’t want to win. Look at the rounds 7&8! He did whatever he could to allow Haye to come back after the knockdown in the 6th and it would have been a draw should the injury wouldn’t have worsen. His reaction at the end when Haye’s trainer threw the towel speaks itself!

  • RayK

    My streams were all over the place for a short while.Nice to see people on social media who wouldn’t usually follow enjoyed the fight.
    Anyone know the name of the tune playing during Sky’s pre-entrance montage of Haye?

  • Mariano Alonso

    Doug Fisher teaching again.

  • Chris

    Does Bellew have a better heavy weight record than Deontay Wilder now ?
    😉

    • Ángel Díaz Miranda

      Chris, you are throwing a lot of shade, but yes, in a Highlander “there can be only one” kind of way.

  • Stevie Mac

    If every member of a soccer team was unable to put weight on one leg, move fast or balance, and as a result they got beat, no one would really consider it a meaningful or valid victory. Why is this different?

    • DBone

      Because soccer sucks?

  • Mike M.

    We just found Wilders next opponent 😛

    Meh I’d give Bellew his due props if Haye hadn’t gotten injured. Don’t wanna sound like a hater but I don’t think these sort of victories mean anything or deserve honorable mentions. Realistically Bellew doesn’t pose a threat to anyone else, the rematch is inevitable.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      I must admit it crossed my mind that the whole thing was staged to produce another fight, especially listening to the post fight promotion attempt.

      • Mike M.

        I can see that. They both admittedly showed up for the pay day and it is Hayes M.O. Regardless of who won this fight, it wasn’t going to lead to anything bigger in the near future. Maybe for Haye, but at his age and body breaking down there’s no way Haye would put in the work unless the event was huge and victory seemingly guaranteed.

  • Mike M.

    We just found Wilders next opponent 😛

    Meh I’d give Bellew his due props if Haye hadn’t gotten injured. Don’t wanna sound like a hater but I don’t think these sort of victories mean anything or deserve honorable mentions. Realistically Bellew doesn’t pose a threat to anyone else, the rematch is inevitable.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Well at least Bellew was honest in the post-fight: He came to collect the payday, and despite all the talk of checking Haye’s chin, he conducted a tame, survival minded fight and won a lottery when Haye tore or pulled whatever it is that was injured.

    Otherwise the fight was awful outside the drama of the injury. Hay was obviously more talented bu not sharp at all, looked older than his age and nowhere near ready to threaten the top heavyweights. Having said that, I thought he easily won the first 5 rounds and quite frankly I;m not sure he really lost the 8th & 9th as despite his apparent disability he landed the cleaner & harder punches and avoided most of Bellew’s shots.

    • DBone

      I wasn’t scoring the fight but I saw it similarly. I was entertained even though it was ugly. I guess it helps that I thought Bellew would get blasted but he found a way to win.

  • Ten Count Toronto

  • Chris Stans

    wow upset of the century. Who would have thought that a guy on one leg would lose??????????????

  • Abraham E. Hernández

    Haye is not the biggest puncher, man. Anywho, congrats to Tony.

