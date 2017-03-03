News

Porter and Berto to meet April 22 at Barclays Center on Showtime

by Mitch Abramson

Shawn Porter and Andre Berto will finally square off on April 22 in a Showtime main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a source told RingTV.com on Friday.

An announcement will be made on Saturday before Keith Thurman’s welterweight unification match with Danny Garcia at Barclays Center. Porter was at the Thurman-Garcia weigh-in on Friday and was all smiles, telling RING of a pending announcement on Saturday while declining to reveal any of the specifics.

Porter (26-2-1, 16 knockouts) and Berto (31-4, 24 KOs) are both former welterweight titleholders who occupy a second tier of the division, talented, ambitious fighters who are seeking to break into the higher echelon of the 147-pound weight class, making their bout a sort of win-or-go-home affair. Berto breathed new life into his career in April of last year, knocking out Victor Ortiz in the fourth round of a rematch of their 2011 bout after he lost a wide decision to Floyd Mayweather in 2015. Porter is coming off a spirited, competitive loss to Thurman last June at Barclay Center.

 

 

 

 

  • Dee Money

    Good news, I’m a big fan of Showtime and excited to see him fight again.

  • Giuseppe

    If Porter doesn’t win this… no career.

  • Rosalino Sanchez Felix

    Porter wins…..many levels above the fragile Ortiz, in which Berto looked powerful

  • Michel Desgrottes

    Put Brandon Rios Ortiz as co main

  • inevitable mangina

    Porta Porter will KO Berto.

  • Dan James

    If Berto does not KO Porter withing the first 4 rds, its Porter by wide decision or late stoppage.

  • wrecksracer

    “Berto breathed new life into his career in April of last year knocking out Victor Ortiz” Really? That was an accomplishment? I’m glad he keeps getting paid, but that’s like beating up a Special Olympics participant. Awwww, I take that back. I don’t want to insult any Special Olympics participants.

