Porter and Berto to meet April 22 at Barclays Center on Showtime

Photo courtesy of Premier Boxing Champions

Shawn Porter and Andre Berto will finally square off on April 22 in a Showtime main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a source told RingTV.com on Friday.

An announcement will be made on Saturday before Keith Thurman’s welterweight unification match with Danny Garcia at Barclays Center. Porter was at the Thurman-Garcia weigh-in on Friday and was all smiles, telling RING of a pending announcement on Saturday while declining to reveal any of the specifics.

Porter (26-2-1, 16 knockouts) and Berto (31-4, 24 KOs) are both former welterweight titleholders who occupy a second tier of the division, talented, ambitious fighters who are seeking to break into the higher echelon of the 147-pound weight class, making their bout a sort of win-or-go-home affair. Berto breathed new life into his career in April of last year, knocking out Victor Ortiz in the fourth round of a rematch of their 2011 bout after he lost a wide decision to Floyd Mayweather in 2015. Porter is coming off a spirited, competitive loss to Thurman last June at Barclay Center.