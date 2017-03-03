Breaking: Khabib Nurmagomedov out of UFC 209 co-main event

One of the most anticipated fights in recent UFC history has been officially cancelled before UFC 209.

The UFC announced Friday morning during weigh-ins that Khabib Nurmagomedov will not be able to compete against Tony Ferguson in an interim lightweight title fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The full statement is below:

UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov was transported to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center Thursday evening due to weight management medical issues. He was treated and has been discharged, UFC officials confirmed. The scheduled interim lightweight championship bout between Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 has been cancelled on the doctor’s recommendation. UFC 209 emanates from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Saturday night live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm/7pm ETPT. Tyron Woodley takes on Stephen Thompson with his welterweight championship on the line in a rematch from their 2016 Fight of the Year contender at UFC 205.

Russian media outlets earlier this morning reported that Nurmagomedov had been taken to the hospital as he never attended the official weigh-in. The Russian star’s trainer Javier Mendes released the following statement to RingTV.com on Friday:

“He will be alright and is resting now.”

“The fight will eventually happen. This is the fight game and things happen.”

Nurmagomedov has missed weight once before prior to facing Abel Trujillo in 2013. Despite successfully weighing in at 154.5 pounds, Ferguson’s fighting status is unknown at this time.

This unforeseen turn of events on Friday marked the third time that a match-up between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson has failed to make it to the Octagon on fight night.

The two lightweights were previously scheduled to meet in 2015 and 2016.