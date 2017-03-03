News

Tickets for Canelo-Chavez are sold out

03
Mar
by Francisco Salazar

The all-Mexico showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 is officially sold out, Golden Boy Promotions announced Friday morning.

The bout will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets were in high demand when they were first available for sale on Feb. 20, despite ringside seats going for $1,500.

According to Golden Boy Promotions, over 20,000 tickets were sold.

“Big fights sell and, as anyone can see from the fact that we sold out Las Vegas’ biggest boxing venue less than 10 days tickets became available, Canelo-Chavez is a huge fight,” said Golden Boy Promotions CEO and chairman Oscar De La Hoya.

“Now that the T-Mobile Arena is full, we will soon announce venues (that will) show the fight on closed circuit for fans still planning to come to celebrate in Las Vegas. Fans can, of course, see the fight in the comfort of their own homes on HBO Pay-Per-View.”

May 6 will put the event among the largest indoor sell-outs in Las Vegas’ rich boxing history. The Thomas and Mack Center off the famed Vegas Strip also played host to numerous sell-out crowds, most notable the September 2012 bout between Chavez and Sergio Martinez, where the official attendance was announced at 19,186.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Michel Desgrottes

    So CANELO can sell out a fight that’s not due till may, but ggg hasn’t sold out MSG yet for a fight this month? And k2 wants 50/50 split? Lmaooo

    • philoe bedoe

      Good point…………

      • Edward Manning

        Another good point would be that a true “A-side” fighter like Canelo doesn’t give his belt away rather than face a fighter he is so confident he can beat. He needed to first get acclimated to 160 lbs by first having a fight at 164 1/2 lbs.?

        • philoe bedoe

          That was another good point lol………..

    • Edward Manning

      First, K2 never demanded a 50/50 split. Second, Canelo doesn’t sell quite as many views when he faces weak competition like Liam Smith, so his opponent has a little something to do with the numbers they are expecting. So should GGG take a flat fee on a fight that will generate huge numbers? No, he’d be a fool to do that.

      • Michel Desgrottes

        Who’s the A-side

      • Jim Parkinson

        Canelo sold over 50,000 tickets vs. Liam Smith.

        • Edward Manning

          Yeah in Texas, but the PPV numbers were quite low.

    • nick hapta

      you sound like a broken record.
      Always the same shite.
      Watch what happens to Danny 2 weeks from now and then you will understand why the ginger chicken and his team gave up the WBC belt….

      • Michel Desgrottes

        U totally avoided my post, CANELO sold out a show in May, while ggg hasn’t for March, GAME OVER

  • WillieSmalls

    2 Mexicans slugging it out on Cinco De Mayo was always going to sell well. GBP have done a great job putting this show together.

