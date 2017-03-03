Antonio Moran to face Richard Zamora tonight on Telemundo

Former lightweight contender Antonio Moran will face once-beaten Richard Zamora tonight, promoter Tuto Zabala confirmed to RingTV. The 10-round junior welterweight bout will take place at the Carpa Astros in Mexico City and will air on Telemundo (11:35 p.m. ET/ PT).

Moran (20-2, with 13 knockouts) is coming off an eight-round split decision loss to Emanuel Lopez on Dec. 17. The loss snapped a four-bout winning streak and a Top 10 ranking by the WBO.

Moran should feel right at home as all but two of his bouts as a pro have taken place in Mexico City, where he resides.

Zamora (14-1, 8 KOs) fought five times in 2016, and has won his last 11 bouts.

Ismael Urieta (10-4-1, 6 KOs) will square off against Omar Solano (6-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round lightweight bout.

Bantamweights Joel Cordoba (3-2) and Edwin Campos (1-3, 1 KO) square off in a six-round bout.

Unbeaten bantamweight Francisco Alarcon (4-0, 2 KOs) faces Hytan Ramos (3-1) in a four-round bout.

