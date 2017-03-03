News

Weigh-in alert: Haye 224.9, Bellew 213.8

03
Mar
by Tom Gray

They normally operate in different divisions so a disparity in weight between the pair was always expected. Some fans may actually have anticipated a bigger disparity.

David Haye, the former unified cruiserweight champion and WBA heavyweight titleholder, weighed in at 224.9 pounds for the super-hyped 12-round non-title bout. That number is consistent with Haye’s two comeback fights which took place last year, and the Londoner looked to be in excellent fighting shape.

“(Tony Bellew) has never been hit by a heavyweight,” said Haye when interviewed by Sky Sports News in the U.K. “He may have employed a couple of sparring partners but none of them hit like I do. He doesn’t know the power I possess. This is “The Haymaker 2.0” I’ve been telling you about. He doesn’t pay the price (in the gym) and I do.”

Bellew, the reigning WBC cruiserweight titleholder, was a few pounds over what he predicted at 213.8 pounds. The Liverpool native said last week that he expected to be between 204 and 205, but he has clearly elected to get nearer to his opponent who has campaigned at heavyweight for 7-and-a-half years.

“He quits,” said Bellew, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING at cruiserweight. “He’s going to gas. I’m not going to be easy to hit in those first four rounds. I’m going to knock ten bells out of him. He’ll get hit back for the first time in 6 years. When the fight goes out of him, fat boy is going to get him and he is going to quit.”

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel.  Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

  • Skyler

    Come on fat boy!! LOL In all seriousness, despite this being somewhat of a sideshow, I’m looking forward to this scrap. Anyone know if its going to broadcast in the states?

    • Tom Gray

      AWE apparently pal.

  • Josh Boss

    Apples and pears
    Tables and chairs
    This isn’t a mismatch
    Eddie declares

  • Colin Mc Flurry.

    224lb of functional destructive muscle.
    213lb of walking around weight – Fat.
    Game over..

    • The Black Mamba

      Tony Belly

  • Giuseppe

    Just before bellews head hits the canvas his brain, still crashing around inside his skull like the yoke of an egg inside a chicken that’s inside a washing machine, will just have enough time to calculate whether or not the pain and humiliation was worth the financial reward. I suspect it is. He has a young family and he is a limited talent. This will pay for the rest of his life and then some. I’d do the same thing if given the chance. Haye looks ready to oblige.

    • william ellis

      For all that it seem to be a mismatch – I see it your way too – most fans are looking forward to the fight, myself included.

    • left hook

      U couldn’t have said it better.

  • Floridastorm

    Bellow has fought a few fighters with decent records, so he’s not entirely without merit. However, he has never had an opponent as tough as Haye. He has also been rocked on a couple of occasions by fighters who would have been KO’d early by Haye. If this goes past the 3rd round then Haye is just playing with him to get rounds in. Haye by brutal KO.

    • philoe bedoe

      Haye has also been stopped, hurt and dropped, by cruiser weights………,,

    • left hook

      I don’t see it ending by KO but by brutal KO and Tony lying on the canvas.

