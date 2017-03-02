Showtime’s Espinoza irked by pace of Klitschko-Joshua talks

News

If the action in the ring is as competitive as the activity by the networks outside of it, Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title fight with Wladimir Klitschko could be a barnburner.

According to Showtime boxing chief Stephen Espinoza, both HBO and Showtime are making serious bids and refusing to back off their claim to the highly-anticipated IBF/WBA title bout on April 29 at Wembley Stadium in England. Joshua (18-0, 18 knockouts) is regarded as the future of the heavyweight division while Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs) represents its proud past as a former unified champion. Espinoza had hoped to already add the fight to Showtime’s glowing schedule. However, HBO, intent on improving its calendar, has held firm.

“It’s a slow process,” Espinoza told a small group of reporters on Thursday before a press conference for Danny Garcia’s welterweight unification fight with Keith Thurman Saturday in Brooklyn on CBS. “It’s been a bit of a struggle to be honest. It’s an attractive fight and both networks feel invested in their respective guy. I hope the finish line is in sight soon because it’s dragged on way longer than it should have.”

Espinoza acknowledged that both networks apparently have first and last matching clauses in the contracts of the fighters (Showtime with Joshua and HBO with Klitschko), causing the standoff.  “That’s the impasse,” Espinoza said. “So there has to be a negotiated resolution where both sides accept it.” Espinoza noted HBO’s resistance to give up a fight that would be a feather in the cap of a network that has moved most of its best matchups recently to pay-per-view.

“They’re a serious bidder, as are we,” he said. “And it’s one of those network conflicts where it’s tough to come up with a resolution and it’s a highly desirable fight. But having said that, it’s not brain surgery and we should be able to come to some sort of resolution in the very near future.”

  • JA

    This just stinks but it’s business. What about airing it on Showtime in exchange for advertising time on CBS? Put in on HBO but Joshua gets a part in Game Of Thrones? Think outside the box!

    • Sweet_Science_

      Or both just show it. I subscribe to HBO. I want them to win if anything because Showtime doesn’t air boxing on its 20$ a month channel in Canada.
      The networks can’t assume that the viewers have both channels. Show it on both Networks as a ppv and all the “invested” parties get paid too.

      • Robert Archambault

        There is no Showtime channel of any kind that I am aware of in Canada. Most of their regular shows are on TMN who also control HBO in Canada.

        • Sweet_Science_

          Here in BC there is Showtime. I used to have the channel and canceled it because they stopped showing boxing.

          • Robert Archambault

            It is very likely that Showtime is no longer available to you as of when TMN began broadcasting their content. Shows like Shameless, Ray Donavan, Homeland… are all on TMN which is Canada wide. That would not leave very much for a Showtime pay network to broadcast themselves.

          • DBone

            No Mr. Science is just mistaken about the name of the channel. It’s called Superchannel and it’s like a B rate version of TMN. They showed all the Showtime fights up until a few years ago, don’t know if you guys get it back east. When they stopped showing boxing I emailed to ask them why and the jackasses had the nerve to say it was because Showtime wasn’t doing enough shows so they felt like it wasn’t fair to their boxing subscribers. But the cost of the channel was still the same. Cancelled it right after I got that insulting response.

  • RStech

    Wait until he sees the pace of the fight. Klitschko will jab and grab all night and stink it up. It won’t be enough though. I think Joshua will win by KO in middle rounds.

  • DBone

    Ya well you know what irks me Mr. Espinoza? We don’t get Showtime in Canada so i hope HBO gets it so I don’t have to stream it.

