New York Commission agrees to license Angel Garcia for Saturday

As expected, the New York State Athletic Commission approved Angel Garcia’s application for a trainer’s license to work the corner of son Danny Garcia’s welterweight unification bout with Keith Thurman Saturday at Barclays Center on CBS, the commission said in an email to RingTV.com.

And as expected, Angel Garcia was a non-presence at the final press conference on Thursday, sitting off to the side a few feet from the stage as Danny and Thurman predicted victory and posed off in the ceremonial stare-down without incident. Angel sat idly by, chatting calmly with Al Haymon confidante Sam Watson and exchanging hugs with well-wishers who passed by.

That wasn’t the case on Jan. 18 when Angel unloaded a barrage of racist and xenophobic language at Thurman and in front of audience members at the kick-off press conference in Brooklyn. Even for Angel, who is no stranger to mouthing off at opponents, it was an unusually offensive performance. The New York Commission met with Angel last Wednesday to see if he was “suitable” to receive a trainer’s license, according to a commission spokesman.

He spoke with interim Executive Director, Tony Giardina, interim Chairperson, Ndidi Massay and Director of Boxing, Eric Bentley. Angel said he was asked to donate to Joe Frazier’s foundation and to make a video apologizing for his harsh language. “I did my part,” Angel said following the press conference. “They asked me to do something and I did it. I completed my part.”

Danny joked before the presser on Thursday that perhaps the New York State Athletic Commission was waiting to see if Angel would misbehave before formally issuing him a license. “Maybe they are,” Danny said with his father a few feet away. “I got to put him in a cage.” Sure enough, perhaps an hour after the press conference had ended, the commission revealed its decision to license him.

The WBC champion flashed his humor again on stage earlier when he said he would read a letter to the assembled audience from his father since he was apparently not allowed to speak. Danny reached around in his pockets. “I thought I had the letter,” he said. “Well, if I had had — it would say, “This is some bull-” he said to laughter.