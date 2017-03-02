News

Garcia and Thurman to make $2 million apiece on Saturday

by Mitch Abramson

Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman will both be well compensated on Saturday.

The welterweight titleholders are set to make $2 million apiece for their 147-pound unification clash at Barclays Center on CBS, according to a source, citing their New York State Athletic Commission contracts. That’s more than Garcia pulled in for his bout with Robert Guerrero when he reportedly pocketed $1.5 million in January of last year. Garcia, who holds the WBC welterweight title, also reportedly made $1.25 million to face Paulie Malignaggi in August of 2015.

Garcia took home $1.5 million against Lamont Peterson in April of 2015. Conversely, Thurman, the WBA titleholder, reportedly yielded $1.4 million for his highly entertaining bout with Shawn Porter last June; he also reportedly made $1.5 million against Guerrero in March of 2015.

  • ciobanu catalin

    Good for them, but what are we going to get?

    • Chris Stans

      • Koninbeor

    • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

      Commercials between every round. 😉

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      An excellent fight for free.

  • Mark Schoeman

    I just hope Haymon is the anti-King, in that he pays guys what the contract says, and the anti-Arum in that he really is an adviser, helping these guys with financial planning. These are big dollar amounts, but the team gets their cut, then taxes, and these earning days are short. There’s nothing sadder than the great fighter that goes broke and if Haymon makes that a thing of the past, that’ll be a greater legacy than anything he achieves with the PBC.

    • Koninbeor

      It would be interesting to know what each fighter’s net earning is once all the dust settles.

    • amiwill

      Al Haymon also takes care of his fighters. My only proof is I have yet to hear one fighter talk bad about him, or one of his fighters sue him.

  • RStech

    Danny Boy could have earned twice that much fighting Pac, but he blinked and went in the other direction.

    Pulling for Thurman, hope he beats down the punk in front of his lowlife racist daddy.

  • SeanLM

    Don’t get me wrong, I’d do just about anything for 2 million bucks but honestly $2 million each seems low for two such well-known boxers in a unification match in such an important weight division.

    • Sweet_Science_

      Sugar Ray made in excess of 12 Million dollars for his unification fight with the Motor City Cobra in 81′.
      Imo, the winner of this fight will be banking much bigger purses moving forward.

