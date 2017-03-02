Garcia and Thurman to make $2 million apiece on Saturday

Photo by: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman will both be well compensated on Saturday.

The welterweight titleholders are set to make $2 million apiece for their 147-pound unification clash at Barclays Center on CBS, according to a source, citing their New York State Athletic Commission contracts. That’s more than Garcia pulled in for his bout with Robert Guerrero when he reportedly pocketed $1.5 million in January of last year. Garcia, who holds the WBC welterweight title, also reportedly made $1.25 million to face Paulie Malignaggi in August of 2015.

Garcia took home $1.5 million against Lamont Peterson in April of 2015. Conversely, Thurman, the WBA titleholder, reportedly yielded $1.4 million for his highly entertaining bout with Shawn Porter last June; he also reportedly made $1.5 million against Guerrero in March of 2015.