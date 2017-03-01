News

Thurman and Garcia hope for huge viewership Saturday on CBS

Photo by: Amanda Westcott/Showtime
01
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

Keith Thurman hopes his welterweight unification clash with Danny Garcia Saturday on CBS (9 p.m. ET) more than doubles the peak viewership that Deontay Wilder’s knockout of Gerald Washington pulled in Saturday on Fox when the heavyweight title bout spiked at 2.57 million viewers.

Garcia versus Thurman is one of the best matchups that can be made, pairing two undefeated champions compared to Wilder’s bout with Washington, who was a heavy underdog. By comparison, Thurman’s highly exciting unanimous decision win against top contender Shawn Porter last June on CBS drew a peak audience of 3.94 million. But Thurman wants to do better.

“I’d love to see 5.5 million to six million viewers,” Thurman told RingTV.com on Wednesday following a public workout at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn. “That would be a true honor and a blessing. It’s a blessing to bring these caliber of fights back to network television and the way of the era of Sugar Ray Leonard. I said this earlier today — ‘Yes there’s money to make in pay-per-view because you’re paying for a view.’ But when it comes to the sport of boxing, instead of $20 million generated (from PPV), I’d like to see 20 million viewers back into the sport of boxing. Being champion, if I could ask for anything more, it’s that boxing gets those kinds of numbers once again.”

Garcia aimed even higher, saying he hoped that ten million viewers tuned in before tempering his expectations. “Man, I hope ten million,” he told RING on Wednesday. “But five or six million would be good.”

  • Robert Archambault

    I wish them luck! It’s on a major network and I don’t think there is any real competition up against it this Saturday. I figure it will do good to hit 3 million though and that Thurman will be disappointed. If Garcia really thinks he can draw 10 million, he is as delusional as his old man is racist.

    • The Black Mamba

      Unfortunately, there is the fight card in the U.K. and more important, UFC 209 with a great card (without McGregor though).
      I hope they’ll do well as this one should be pretty entertaining. I wonder how it plays out; usually I am good at predicting fight outcomes. This time, I have no clue.

      • Robert Archambault

        The UK card will have no effect as it will not be broadcast in the US and would be much earlier in the day in any case. And UK viewer numbers are not included in US ratings. Didn’t realize there was a UFC PPV however and that may have a detrimental effect on the numbers.

        • The Black Mamba

          You’re right, I forgot about that.
          The card is huge, Woodley vs Thompson 2 and Khabib fights Tony Ferguson for the interim title in the T-mobile Arena.

  • Rick

    Hopefully they’re more concerned with putting on a good fight. If these guys would fight more often and against good opponents, people will watch.

