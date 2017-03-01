RING Ratings update: KOs result in changes

Photo / Ryan Hafey-PBC

Two impressive knockouts resulted in minor changes in the RING Ratings.

Junior middleweight Jarrett Hurd (No. 9 last week) jumped to No. 7 after dropping and stopping unrated Tony Harrison on the Deontay Wilder-Gerald Washington card Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Hurd struggled in the first half of the fight but gradually wore down Harrison and ended in the fight in the ninth round.

Also at 154 pounds, Jermall Charlo (No. 2 last week) was dropped because he gave up his junior middleweight sanctioning-body belt to move up to middleweight. He is replaced by Jack Culcay, who enters at No. 10.

On the Wilder-Washington card, heavyweight Dominic Breazeale (unrated last week) survived a knockdown to put prospect Izuagbe Ugonoh (unrated last week) on the canvas three times and stop him in the fifth round.

Breazeale comes in at No. 10, which knocks Jarrell Miller (No. 10 last week) off the list.

Wilder (No. 2 last week) retained his position after stopping Washington (unrated last week) in the fifth round.

In other divisions:

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Eleider Alvarez (No. 4 last week) maintained his spot after knocking out Lucian Bute (unrated last week) in five rounds Friday in Quebec City, Canada.

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT

Rey Vargas (No. 4 last week) moves up to No. 3 after defeating Gavin McDonnell (unrated last week) by a majority decision Saturday in Hull, U.K.