News

RING Ratings update: KOs result in changes

Photo / Ryan Hafey-PBC
01
Mar
by Michael Rosenthal

Two impressive knockouts resulted in minor changes in the RING Ratings.

Junior middleweight Jarrett Hurd (No. 9 last week) jumped to No. 7 after dropping and stopping unrated Tony Harrison on the Deontay Wilder-Gerald Washington card Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Hurd struggled in the first half of the fight but gradually wore down Harrison and ended in the fight in the ninth round.

Also at 154 pounds, Jermall Charlo (No. 2 last week) was dropped because he gave up his junior middleweight sanctioning-body belt to move up to middleweight. He is replaced by Jack Culcay, who enters at No. 10.

On the Wilder-Washington card, heavyweight Dominic Breazeale (unrated last week) survived a knockdown to put prospect Izuagbe Ugonoh (unrated last week) on the canvas three times and stop him in the fifth round.

Breazeale comes in at No. 10, which knocks Jarrell Miller (No. 10 last week) off the list.

Wilder (No. 2 last week) retained his position after stopping Washington (unrated last week) in the fifth round.

In other divisions:

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Eleider Alvarez (No. 4 last week) maintained his spot after knocking out Lucian Bute (unrated last week) in five rounds Friday in Quebec City, Canada.

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT

Rey Vargas (No. 4 last week) moves up to No. 3 after defeating Gavin McDonnell (unrated last week) by a majority decision Saturday in Hull, U.K.

  • Dee Money

    “Jermall Charlo (No. 2 last week) was dropped because he gave up his junior middleweight sanctioning-body belt to move up to middleweight”

    And yet Canelo is still the top ranked MW, despite having never fought a fight at 160?

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      Strange how that happens. -_-

    • Robert Archambault

      And despite having dropped his WBC MW title and moving to 154 to win a title there. And people wonder why I have little respect for RING titles.

      • DougWilsonFan

        I don’t think any people wonder.

  • ceylon mooney

    get your shit together. fix the ratings. some them are fake according to your own rules.

    since alvarez has never fought at 160, according to the rings own rules, he shouldnt be ranked at all at 160, much less the champion.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

