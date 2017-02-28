RingTV.com to broadcast Shibata vs. Garcia on March 4

On Saturday, March 4, RingTV.com will broadcast the IBF women’s light flyweight title bout between Naoko Shibata (16-3-1, 5 knockouts) and Alondra Garcia (16-3-1, 1 KO) from Guadalajara, Mexico. The broadcast will start at 6:00 p.m. PST and will feature the following undercard fights:

Horacio Garcia (30-2-1, 22 KOs) vs. Josue Veraza (18-7-2, 14 KOs) and Eliseo Velez (5-0-0, 2 KOs) vs. Javier Armando Rodrigue (16-13, 15 KOs) as well as preliminary bouts.

This will be the second meeting between Shibata and Garcia, as Shibata will be making her sixth defense of her IBF title that she first retained by defeating Garcia in November of 2013. Shibata narrowly outpointed familiar rival Maria Salinas in her most recent bout last August in Japan. This will be her first fight outside of her native Japan.

Garcia, the former WBC Youth Female light flyweight titleholder, most recently lost a unanimous decision this past November to Sabrina Maribel Perez. That bout was for the vacant WBO world female bantamweight title. Saturday will Garcia’s fifth world title attempt.

Stay tuned to RingTV.com for more info about this card and live stream.