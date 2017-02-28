News

Andre Ward attorney says Ward wants Kovalev rematch next

Photo by: Tom Hogan
28
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

Andre Ward is focused on facing Sergey Kovalev next in a rematch of their November thriller despite rumors that Ward may prefer to take an interim fight or is even considering retirement, Ward attorney Josh Dubin told RingTV.com on Monday.

Asked if Ward is solely fixated on facing Kovalev next, Dubin responded, “He sure is.” Dubin acknowledged that talks have already begun between Ward promoter Roc Nation Sports and Kovalev firm Main Events on a rematch for June 17 in Las Vegas. “We’re optimistic that we’re going to be able to make a deal with Main Events,” he said, “and we’re working toward that.”

Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas has been reserved for June 17 on HBO PPV for the rematch, according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s calendar on Tuesday (the calendar listed T-Mobile Arena as the venue on Monday). “That’s the date that everyone has in mind at this point,” Dubin said.

Dubin kept his remarks on the negotiation to a minimum after talks for the first fight were contentious. “I’m uncomfortable commenting because I want the negotiations between Roc Nation and Main Events to run their course,” he said. “And I’m confident that they’ll be able to make a deal.”

Main Events CEO Kathy Duva exercised a rematch clause immediately after Ward won a close decision against Kovalev by three scores of 114-113 to win Kovalev’s light heavyweight WBA/IBF/WBO titles at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 19. Ward must face Kovalev next and is not allowed to take an interim fight unless Main Events signs off and Duva seems averse to doing so, wanting a second fight right away. Ward is RING’s No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter while Kovalev is rated No. 3 on the pound-for-pound list.

  • Uncle Sham

    What other fighter do you know has an attorney speak for them? lmao

    • Pietey Trenton

      Was wondering the same!

    • JV316

      nonsense. this guy acts as his manager. you’ve never seen a manager speak for a fighter? seen a couple of interviews with ward since the fight, he says the only fight he wants is kovalev. that’s straight from him. for example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOK9hQZm-6k

  • ciobanu catalin

    But he wont because bla bla bla… Hope kov get that rematch so he can take those belts rightfully back! God i’m pissed off at this like i dont have a life

    • ceylon mooney

      i feel u bro

    • K.o. Johnson

      Lolol…True story..

  • wrecksracer

    I hope Kovalev understands that he’s not going to win a close decision. I thought he won the first time, but he stepped off the gas and let Ward back in the fight. The decision will not go his way if it’s close.

  • bradman

    If you thought Ward was a diva during the first fight’s negotations, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet now that all the perceived advantages will be in his court.

  • JA

    Nothing involving Ward or RNS surprises me anymore. They might fight, they might go to court, they might go to court, then fight. Anything goes. I hope Kov doesn’t get off to such a fast start, which is why Ward looked so good during some the rounds he wasn’t stung by jabs repeatedly.

