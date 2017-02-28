News

Tony Bellew: ‘David Haye can’t take clean shots off of anyone’

Photo: Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing
28
Feb
by Tom Gray

The heavily-hyped heavyweight battle between Tony Bellew and David Haye takes place this Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England. Four years ago, if you had suggested to a fight fan that this matchup would ever take place, you would have been on the end a derisory gaze and a sarcastic chuckle.

In 2013, Haye was one year into a 3-and-a-half-year hiatus. He had stopped countryman Dereck Chisora in July 2012, but was beset by a host of injuries that kept him out of the sport. Later that same year, Bellew was stopped for the first, and to date, only time in his professional career by WBC light heavyweight titleholder Adonis Stevenson. In their respective bouts, Haye and Bellew were separated by a functional 35 pounds (Bellew 175, Haye 210).

Haye vs. Bellew? Don’t be so silly!

Crazy things happen, however, particularly in this sport. Haye, fully recovered from shoulder surgery, returned last year with two victories over hapless opposition in Mark de Mori and Arnold Gjergjaj. Then, shortly after Haye’s second warmup bout, Tony Bellew claimed the vacant WBC cruiserweight title with a stunning third-round knockout of Ilunga Makabu. “The Bomber” called out “The Hayemaker” within minutes.

And here we are.

The fight doesn’t float everyone’s boat. Far from it. It has been received by many as an unapologetic attempt by the fighters, the promoter (Matchroom Boxing) and the network (Sky Box Office) to cash in on a physical mismatch between two guys who could talk the ears off an elephant. Few give Bellew a significant chance, but the smaller man insists that he is not here to makeup the numbers.

“I’ll see out the rounds that I need to see out, and then I will implement my game plan,” said Bellew positively. “Make no mistake, I will not run in this fight. I will stand my ground and he will be shocked by how hard I am to hit. I am the quickest professional fighter he has ever fought. I don’t look quick, but that’s deceiving.

“I’ve been hit with a big clean shot maybe a dozen times in over 120 rounds of sparring and I’m happy with that. If lightning fast cruiserweights and heavyweights can’t hit me up close, then he’s going to have a real problem.”

When Bellew disclosed that he was looking to present Haye with an elusive target, one fight sprung to mind: Michael Spinks dethroning THE RING and IBF heavyweight champion Larry Holmes in September 1985. In that fight, the light heavyweight champion befuddled the natural heavyweight with defensive tactics. Spinks took Holmes’ best weapon, the jab, out of the fight with subtle lateral movement and kept his distance. Subsequently, Holmes, who at 35 years old was one year younger than Haye is now, couldn’t pull the trigger on his right hand and Spinks flurried his way to a 15-round unanimous decision.

Photo: Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

Bellew (28-2-1, 18 KOs) can fight smart when the moment moves him and he is a serious boxing historian. The Liverpool man loves the game and has immersed himself in fight film for most of his life. When I brought up the Holmes-Spinks fight, his first words were, “I’m not fit to lace Michael Spinks’ boots,” but he agreed with the parallel I drew in regards to the smaller man’s defensive ploy. Can Bellew mimic Spinks and make his opponent miss often? Haye is undoubtedly fresher and more explosive than the 1985 version of Holmes, but he has been woefully inactive with only eight professional rounds in six years.

Another similarity to the Holmes-Spinks fight is weight. Spinks was 199.75 pounds and Holmes was 221.5. Haye (28-2, 26 knockouts) has averaged 226 pounds in his two most recent fights and Bellew confirmed that he will not come in too far over the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds.

“At the moment, I’m 215 and I plan on being somewhere around 204 and 205,” said Bellew, who was two days into his final week of hard training. “There’s no advantage (in being heavier). I’m fighting and wrestling with big men, heavy men (in the gym) and I’m accustomed to it.

“I had a shitty day today and basically paid two guys to beat me up because I’m working towards a game plan. I’m not concentrating on beating up sparring partners. Everything I’m doing is working towards a game plan for this fight. (The Haye camp) don’t know the game plan but what I will say is, I’m frustrating the f___in life out of my sparring partners. The thing is, I’m also frustrating myself because I’m not getting to put it on them.”

Haye has exuded flippancy throughout this promotion. He insists that Bellew doesn’t have the required punch variety, technique or firepower to do any damage. In fact, he has stated that Bellew could land his best shot and nothing will happen. Needless to say, the reigning WBC cruiserweight titleholder vehemently disagrees.

“This is a guy who claims that he took Wladimir Klitschko’s best punches,” sniggered Bellew. “Let’s just stop right there. You ran for 12 rounds against Klitschko and then blamed your little toe. Never once did he clock you clean. And the hardest you hit Klitschko was when you found your face planted into his crotch when you fell over.

“David Haye can’t take clean shots off of anyone. If Monte Barrett can drop you, if Carl Thompson can drop you, if Lolenga Mock can make you do a silly dance, if Giacobbe Fragomenni can rock the shit out of you, then Tony Bellew can knock you clean f___in’ out with one left hook. Or, do you know what, one right hand. I love the way he keeps sayin’ all I’ve got is a left hook. I have many strings to my bow and I can win in a lot of different ways.”

The odds are stacked against Bellew but the 34-year-old boxer-puncher seems to revel in being the underdog. Down the years, many fighters have shone brightest when they’ve been written off and Bellew did just that when he annexed a world title last year. He promises to deliver on Saturday, but will the excitable Englishman remain disciplined when all of that bad blood and drama coalesces in the ring?

“There’s a couple of game plan and we’ve envisioned all the outcomes,” confirmed Bellew. “Can I stick to the game plan? I’ll be totally honest; I haven’t got a f___in clue. I could get involved in a shootout 10 seconds into the fight. I do stupid sh_t and I can’t promise that I’m going to stick to the game plan. I’m hoping to, and I want to, but I don’t know. I’d be telling a lie if I said I know for sure that the red mist isn’t going to come down. I can’t rule it out.

“I understand that he can knock me out. I understand that he can hurt me. I understand how dangerous he is. But I know for a fact that this clown doesn’t think that I can hurt him in any way, shape, or form. But I can do this fella, with either hand, at any moment.”

 

 

 

 

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

 

 

 

Struggling to locate a copy of RING magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of RING magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: THE RING 2016 Fighter of the Year, Carl Frampton.

  • D Johnson

    I’m I crazy for being excited for this fight? Hope Bellow retires Haye. Anyone know if it’s being shown in the states?

    • Adam Davies

      The cynic in me won’t let me get excited unfortunately, it’s a cash in and a poor sign of things to come if it does big numbers. Happy that you can get excited for it though. Once the bell goes none of that other stuff matters and it could be good whilst it lasts.

      Personally I hope Haye sparks Bellew out with his first clean punch inside 10 seconds. Eddie Hearn then has to take a good long look at the sort of action he’s going to ask fans to stump up their extra cash for.

      Don’t know if you guys are getting it over there sorry, but I hope you enjoy it if you do.

      • Giuseppe

        OK I’ll take that too. And it’s not unlikely… except I can see Haye actually waiting a bit and really putting on the hurt. A hurt job.

    • Giuseppe

      The only acceptable outcome is Haye slips and breaks his neck on bellews decapitated head.

    • Randall Bannister

      Nah man you’re not crazy. These guys are entertaining even if it’s a gross mismatch. I see Haye winning by KO inside four rounds. I’m sure it’ll be shown in the states. Probably won’t be HBO/Showtime though 😂😂

    • philoe bedoe

      I’m also looking forward to it.
      It’s boxing.
      And not so much of a mismatch as some think…….

    • JV316

      it’s being shown on something obscure called american wealth network, it’s offered on a few providers but not directv which is what i have, i think the AWE network streams on something called klowdtv or something like that for which you can get a 7-day free trial, i might do the trial if i can’t find a good stream

  • Giuseppe

    Small eyes Bellew doesn’t look fast, isn’t fast and is going to be slower and fatter than ever. He is clearly trying to reprogram his brain through neural linguistic repetitions. Self delusion. His main advantage is his pinhead, which is probably hard to hit given its very small size. I give him a 5% chance of winning and that 5% is taking into account Haye suffering a stroke or complete heart failure. There is a 1% variable that “fan man” returns and slices them both to shreds… LIVE AT THE 02!!

    I will try and find a stream for this fight as I do not want to line Eddie’s greasy pockets. I fear what he spends it on. He has the aspect of a man who has such deeply decadent tastes I shudder to think what he pays people to do on a silk sheet while he stands in the corner wearing a goat mask, wanking with one of Frank Bruno’s old boxing gloves.

    • Robert Archambault

      If you can’t find a stream, look me up on Twitter, @Barcham2015, and I will send you a link by private message.

      • Giuseppe

        Excellent. Much appreciated.

      • The Parrfection

        Is it okay if I get in on some of that action? I don’t know how else to watch this thing.

        • Robert Archambault

          Sure, no problem. Just find me on twitter before the fight starts. I should be around.

      • The Parrfection

        Is it okay if I get in on some of that action? I don’t know how else to watch this thing.

      • The Parrfection

        Is it okay if I get in on some of that action? I don’t know how else to watch this thing.

  • DRE

    Yes Tony. But can you take Haye’s shots?

  • Whitey Cornbread

    When he talks about paying his sparring partners to basically beat him up, all I can think of is the strategy Moe developed for Homer in The Homer They Fall:

    Moe: Who’s gonna knock you down?
    Homer: No one!
    Moe: When are you gonna fight back?
    Homer: Never!
    Moe: What are you gonna do?
    Homer: Nothing!
    Moe: That’s my boy!

    This can’t end well.

  • tiptopgoodstuff1

    “Amerced”? Don’t you mean” immersed” Tom?

    • Tom Gray

      Uggghhh!!! That might just be my greatest spelling error ever. And I’ve used the word countless times. Cheers pal!

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!