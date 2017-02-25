News

Dominic Breazeale stops Izuagbe Ugonoh in Round 5 of a thriller

25
Feb
by Michael Rosenthal

Dominic Breazeale stopped Izuagbe Ugonoh in Round 5 of a wild heavyweight fight on the Deontay Wilder-Gerald Washington card Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Breazeale, coming off a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, put the Pole down in an epic third round but hit the canvas himself in the fourth, as a high punch output seemed to take a toll on both fighters. It seemed by then that one of the fighters wouldn’t survive.

That turned out to be Ugonoh. Breazeale put the former kickboxer down with two hard rights. Ugonoh was able to stand but was hurt. Moments later, Breazle (18-1, 16 knockouts) sent Ugonoh (17-1, 14 KOs) back to the canvas with a flurry of punches and referee Jeff Dodson stopped the fight.

The official time: 50 seconds into the fifth.

 

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

