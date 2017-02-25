Ricardo Rodriguez scores one-punch KO of Carlos Narvaez

Junior bantamweight Ricardo Rodriguez is not known for his power, but it sure came in handy late Friday night.

Rodriguez scored a spectacular one-punch fourth round knockout over Carlos Narvaez at the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay, Florida.

Rodriguez improves to 16-3, with five knockouts. Narvaez loses for the first time as a pro, falls to 15-1, 6 KOs.

It was a crossroads bout featuring a contender in Rodriguez from Mexico and Narvaez, who was born in Puerto Rico. Rodriguez is ranked No. 4 by the WBO.

Narvaez was effective in the opening round, but Rodriguez’s experience would be on display from the second round on. Rodriguez was effective in landing lead right hands or left uppercuts to the head of Narvaez.

The high-punch output Narvaez demonstrated in the opening round diminished as the bout progressed. Rodriguez would walk Narvaez down, forcing him to fight on the defensive.

The end came in round four as Narvaez missed with a cross, dropping his guard in the process. Rodriguez threw and landed a counter left hook to the head, dropping Narvaez flat onto his back, prompting referee Telis Assimenios to immediately wave the fight off.

“I worked very hard and I’m confident I will get an opportunity to fight for a world title belt,” said Rodriguez after the fight.

Two prospects, both of whom are promoted by Top Rank and fought in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, saw action and were successful on Friday night.

Unbeaten lightweight Teofimo Lopez of Honduras stopped veteran Francisco Medel in the fourth round.

Lopez, who improves to 2-0, 2 KOs, battered the game Medel relentlessly before the fight was stopped at 58 seconds. Medel falls to 10-8, 6 KOs.

U.S. Olympian Antonio Vargas was successful in his pro debut, stopping late-sub Jonathan De La Paz (0-4) in the opening round.

In a bout featuring unbeaten featherweights, Joshua Pagan won a six round split decision over Jose Resendez (5-1, 3 KOs).

Both fighters had their moments, but the fight took a dramatic and bizarre turn in the final round. With less than a minute left in the round, the shorter Resendez doubled over Pagan with a left hook to the body. Resendez was about to go on the offensive when a fan jumped up on the canvas and attempted to strike Resendez. The fan was restrained and was escorted out of the venue.

When action resumed, Resendez continued to go on the offensive, hurting Pagan. Moments later, Pagan dropped to one knee, giving himself time to recuperate. Pagan was able to make it to the final bell.

One judge scored the bout 57-56 in favor of Resendez, while the other two judges scored the bout 57-56 for Pagan, who improves to 5-0, 1 KO.

