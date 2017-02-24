Ricardo Rodriguez and Carlos Narvaez to clash tonight on Telemundo

A crossroads bout and the pro debut of a U.S. Olympian will kick off the “Boxeo Telemundo” series for 2017.

Junior bantamweight contender Ricardo Rodriguez will face unbeaten Carlos Narvaez tonight, promoter Tuto Zabala confirmed to RingTV.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay, Florida. The fight will air on Telemundo, beginning at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.

Also taking place on the All Star Boxing card will be the pro debut of U.S. Olympian Antonio Vargas, who will face Luis Villegas (0-3) in a four-round bantamweight bout.

Rodriguez (15-3, with four knockouts) returns to the same venue in which he fought his most recent bout on Oct. 14, when he won a 10-round decision over David Quijano. The Mexico City resident has won his last three bouts.

Rodriguez, who is ranked No. 4 by the WBO, has lost twice, by split and unanimous decisions, to contender David Carmona.

Narvaez (15-0, 6 KOs) has faced more modest opposition in his last couple of fights. A resident of Manati, Puerto Rico, Narvaez defeated Carlos Rodriguez by unanimous decision over eight rounds on April 23.

In his most recent bout on Aug. 6, Narvaez scored an eight-round unanimous decision over Juan Carlos Herrera. His last five bouts have gone the distance.

Vargas, who represented the U.S. in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, recently signed a contract with Top Rank Promotions.

Also fighting on Friday night will be Teofimo Lopez (1-0, 1 KO). The 2016 Honduras Olympian, who resides in nearby Davie, will face Francisco Medel (10-7, 6 KOs) of Mexico in a four-round lightweight bout. Like Vargas, Lopez also signed a promotional contract with Top Rank.

Both four-round bouts featuring Vargas and Lopez will likely air on Telemundo as well.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of THE RING magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: THE RING 2016 Fighter of the Year, Carl Frampton.