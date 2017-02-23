Terence Crawford targeted for Newark, New Jersey on May 20

Photo by: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bob Arum hasn’t finalized an opponent for unified junior welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford on May 20 on HBO.

But he does have a venue in mind. Omaha’s Crawford (30-0, 21 knockouts) is slated to defend his titles at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with Newark native Shakur Stevenson also penciled in to appear on the telecast, Arum told RingTV.com on Thursday.

“I think we’re zeroing in on a venue, which would be the Prudential Center in Newark but again, we have not finalized an opponent,” Arum told RING of the plans for Crawford. “(Stevenson) would be on the card.”

Because Stevenson would only be fighting four or six rounds, he wouldn’t perform in the HBO co-feature on May 20 but the hope is that he would be part of the broadcast. “We’d have another fight on that card in addition to Shakur, like a tripleheader but it would really be like two-and-a-half-header,” Arum said.