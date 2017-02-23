News

Terence Crawford targeted for Newark, New Jersey on May 20

Photo by: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
23
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

Bob Arum hasn’t finalized an opponent for unified junior welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford on May 20 on HBO.

But he does have a venue in mind. Omaha’s Crawford (30-0, 21 knockouts) is slated to defend his titles at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with Newark native Shakur Stevenson also penciled in to appear on the telecast, Arum told RingTV.com on Thursday.

“I think we’re zeroing in on a venue, which would be the Prudential Center in Newark but again, we have not finalized an opponent,” Arum told RING of the plans for Crawford. “(Stevenson) would be on the card.”

Because Stevenson would only be fighting four or six rounds, he wouldn’t perform in the HBO co-feature on May 20 but the hope is that he would be part of the broadcast. “We’d have another fight on that card in addition to Shakur, like a tripleheader but it would really be like two-and-a-half-header,” Arum said.

  • Giuseppe

    After molina, Crawford needs to have a real fight. It’s soooooo 2016 to have shitty defences

    • Sweet_Science_

      I’d like to see TC against the Ibf titlist Indongo. Either that or Orozco. Clean up the division, collect another belt (unfortunately another mandatory). I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bud move to Welterweight shortly either for lack of money fights or name opponents at 140.

      • Fist_ti_cuffs

        He needs to leave TR as they just don’t have enough good fighters/opposition to take Bud to the next level. Why is Arum looking to have Pac fight some random dude from Australia and Amir glass jaw Con, when a fight with Bud is a helluva ppv fight?

        • Sweet_Science_

          Spot on. Not sure what Arum is thinking. Pac vs Bud is ppv worthy. No disrespect to Horn but that was a rip off. The Khan fight could be interesting due to AK’s speed and someone in the UAE is will to pay 38m or more. I think Khan hits just as hard as Marquez.. so you never know..

  • RStech

    Something tells me they will try to sign Felix Diaz. Orozco has a fight on April 1st. Problem is, it is thin pickings at 140. I would like to see a Crawford/Broner fight before year’s end, but Broner will never fight him. Matthysse would get picked apart by Bud. Time for him to move up to 147 or see if he can entice Mikey Garcia to come up. I suspect Garcia would use Arum as his way out of fighting Crawford though.

    • ceylon mooney

      diaz would work. he looks like hencould do 140.

  • ceylon mooney

    so what if its 4 or 6 rounds? BETTER REASON TO AIR THE FIGHT

  • Karolina Noworka

    How about Crawdaddy vs. King Con?

