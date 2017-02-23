Oleksandr Usyk to face Michael Hunter April 8 on HBO tripleheader

The Ukrainian titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko will have a lot of company from his home country on April 8 when he defends his title against Jason Sosa at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on HBO.

According to Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, the HBO telecast will be a tripleheader that also includes cruiserweight titleholder and fellow Ukrainian Olympic gold medalist Oleksandr Usyk (11-0, 10 knockouts) squaring off against former U.S. Olympian Michael Hunter (12-0, 8 KOs).

Undefeated light heavyweight and Ukrainian Olympic bronze medalist Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a match against Yunieski Gonzalez would round out the tripleheader, Arum said. “In the whole arena, as of yesterday, there were only 60 tickets left,” Arum said.