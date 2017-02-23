News

Shakur Stevenson likely to make pro debut on April 22 in Carson

Photo courtesy of Shakur Stevenson's Twitter account
23
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson will likely make his pro debut on April 22 at StubHub Center in Carson, California, Bob Arum told RingTV.com on Thursday.

Newark’s Stevenson would fight underneath a loaded card that would also include featherweight titleholder Oscar Valdez’s defense against Miguel Marriaga. Super middleweight titleholder Gilberto Ramirez is also scheduled to defend his WBO strap on the card against Max Bursak, Arum said. Arum said he was working on attaching a network to the show and that Stevenson’s pro debut would be televised. “It has to be,” Arum said.

Stevenson signed with Top Rank earlier this month, surprising some who felt the talented featherweight may go instead with either Floyd Mayweather Jr. or Roc Nation Sports, who had also, according to Stevenson, been pursuing him.

 

  • DJFitz34

    So is his debut April 22nd or May 20th? The article you just put out about Crawford said that Stevenson was gonna be on that undercard. Or are they just moving him along fast & getting a second date set up for Stevenson?

  • ceylon mooney

    also the last
    round
    of articles
    about stevenson were he signed with andre ward. im confused here.

