Shakur Stevenson likely to make pro debut on April 22 in Carson

Photo courtesy of Shakur Stevenson's Twitter account

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson will likely make his pro debut on April 22 at StubHub Center in Carson, California, Bob Arum told RingTV.com on Thursday.

Newark’s Stevenson would fight underneath a loaded card that would also include featherweight titleholder Oscar Valdez’s defense against Miguel Marriaga. Super middleweight titleholder Gilberto Ramirez is also scheduled to defend his WBO strap on the card against Max Bursak, Arum said. Arum said he was working on attaching a network to the show and that Stevenson’s pro debut would be televised. “It has to be,” Arum said.

Stevenson signed with Top Rank earlier this month, surprising some who felt the talented featherweight may go instead with either Floyd Mayweather Jr. or Roc Nation Sports, who had also, according to Stevenson, been pursuing him.