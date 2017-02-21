News

Golden Boy’s Gomez says deal is ‘close’ for Canelo and GGG

21
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

Golden Boy Promotions is “close” to striking a deal with Tom Loeffler for a mega-fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovin in the fall, Golden Boy President Eric Gomez told RingTV.com on Tuesday. Oscar De La Hoya earlier told a small group of reporters in Manhattan he’s made an offer to Golovkin and “the ball’s in his court” to accept the deal. So while an agreement could be nearing completion, there appears to still be a major hurdle to overcome, according to De La Hoya.

“There’s some little details, there’s some loose ends, it’s not done yet,” Gomez told RING on Tuesday following a press-stop in New York City for Alvarez’s May 6 bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on HBO PPV. “I can tell you that we’re close. But there’s some details that have to be worked out. There’s a couple of little details.”

Golden Boy has reportedly offered Golovkin a flat flee between $10 and $15 million. Gomez declined to comment on the reported amount, other than to say it was inaccurate. De La Hoya was asked on Tuesday if the offer is a flat fee or if it involves a percentage of the overall deal. “Let’s just say that the deal is a combination of both,” De La Hoya said. “If they’re not happy with the deal, then it’s not on us. The deal is there. He would make the most money ever against Canelo and if you really want the fight — Canelo’s not running from nobody. He wants to fight the very best, and that’s absolutely including GGG.”

Added Canelo through translator/matchmaker Robert Diaz, “We’ve set the table for him. It’s on his side now. He has to make a decision if he wants it or not.” De La Hoya reiterated that an offer has been made and it makes sense for Golovkin to take it even if Golovkin’s partisans may have a different opinion that he deserves a percentage of the overall pie. “The offer is there,” the Golden Boy CEO said. “He would be making the most money ever. Golovkin without Canelo is — he’s making what he’s making. We’re waiting for him and the ball’s in his court. There is a date in September wide open so it’s just a matter of him signing on the dotted line. The offer is there. Eric’s been talking to Tom and the offer is there.”

Of course, for Golovkin-Canelo to happen, both men have to get through their next fights. Canelo will face Chavez Jr. at a catch-weight of 164.5 pounds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Golovkin takes on Danny Jacobs on March 18 on HBO PPV at Madison Square Garden. Canelo reiterated on Tuesday his interest in facing Golovkin later this year. “Look, it’s a fight that’s inevitable,” he said. “It has to happen.”

  • D Johnson

    Anyone remember all the pissing & moaning De la hoya did about making the “best fights for the fans” when Mayweather was king? What a hypocrite…. he sounds more and more like Mayweather everyday.

    • wayne reid

      Lol soo true…..

    • ciobanu catalin

      Yes, thank you for remembering that, thought i was the only one

    • Robert Archambault

      Don’t forget Canelo proclaiming to the world, right in front of Golovkin’s face in the ring, that MEXICANS DON’T FUCK AROUND!!!
      They just give up their title belts and run away with their tail between their legs.

  • Robert Archambault

    How about a 30-30 split with the remaining 40 going to the winner? That would be fair wouldn’t it? If Canelo is unwilling to accept such a deal, then he has no confidence in his ability to win.
    Boxing is supposed to be about who the best fighter is, not whether someone is going to make more money than he can make against any other fighter. And if you want to look at it in those terms, then tell me who else Canelo can fight who will bring the money that Golovkin brings to the table? A fight with GGG will sell out a stadium, something that no one else Canelo can fight will do. Stop all the bullshit, Oscar and make a fair offer. If not, shut the fuck up and admit that Canelo knows he will lose and wants to cash out on the biggest payday of his life and leave it at that.

    • BN

      Canelo sells out stadiums by himself, no matter who he fights. Against Smith he drew a record crowd of 51,240 at AT&T Stadium.

      • philoe bedoe

        Well said.
        Golovkin is the B side……

        • Julio

          Yes, but he is a very strong B side. Nonetheless, I think that GGG should take the fight no matter how much they lowball the offer. Grab the shorter the money, spank this lad real good, sit back and watch the windfall of residual income going your way.

          • philoe bedoe

            He will get payed good money I think.
            And if he does beat Canelo he will become the A side…..

      • Robert Archambault

        You do realize that AT&T Stadium can hold something like 90000 people , right? College football draws more than what Canelo drew against Smith. And do you think fans are stupid to continue paying to see non competitive fights with Canelo? If so, then boxing fans are complete fools and deserve to be fed shit on crackers and told it’s caviar.

    • Julio

      You know what? At this point, I think that GGG should take the fight regardless of what they offer him. Beat that kid up, and now you are the one calling the shots and making the big bucks. Let Canelo, de la Hoya, and all the goons at GB to get their retirement fund.

      • Vincent Howard

        I was going to say pretty much the same thing…call his bluff, take the short money, punish the kid severely for it in the ring, then he’s the shot caller. He’s the champ but he can’t call the shots yet…beat Alvarez’ ass and that might change some things.

        • Robert Archambault

          What will it change? Not a damn thing. He could beat Canelo half to death in the ring and it will mean nothing. It’s not like Canelo has a history of great victories against great MW fighters, he has never fought a middleweight in his life. So what difference does it make? GGG will still have trouble getting fighters in the ring as much as he has now. Canelo will just go back to 154 when he is able to fight again and will say that he was never a middleweight and that’s that. Nothing changes.

      • Robert Archambault

        It’s a question of respect and offering the World Middleweight Champion less than he deserves is a slap in the face and Golovkin should walk away from anything less than a 40% cut of the purse. Besides we all know that if Canelo happens to lose a close fight with Chavez Jr. that there will be a rematch on the way. If he loses by KO, he will go running back to 154 with the excuse that he is NOT A MIDDLEWEIGHT and that he tried but it was not to be for him to move up above 155. If he manages to get a convincing win over Chavez Jr. I might expect Oscar to try and get a 168 title holder to accept a catchweight and go in that direction to continue avoiding GGG. All the way, talking about how they made GGG this great fucking offer but it was refused.
        .
        Bottom line is that if Canelo is NOT afraid to fight Golovkin, then it is very easy to prove by making a FAIR OFFER and getting in the ring. Using money to avoid the fight is just another way to duck out yet again.

        • Julio

          I do agree that anything below 40% is deemed unacceptable, but this is THE fight that will finally get GGG over the hump. He will turn 35, the clock is ticking. As great as he has been, he still lacking that marquee name on his resume. It would be a huge disappointment is this dude doesn’t ever get a shot at the big time.

          • Robert Archambault

            And what hump does it get him over? The money hump? Who gives a shit about that? I certainly don’t. Golovkin is doing just fine, financially right now I am sure and he seems to be much more interested in boxing and boxing history than in making more money than he can spend only to give most of it to the government in taxes.
            I would rather see him move to 168 and fight DeGale than fight Canelo for nothing but money.
            People talk about Canelo like he is some kind of fucking superstar or something but who has he beaten exactly? NO ONE! His only fight of real importance was against Floyd and he was beaten like the red headed stepchild he is. What does it matter if Golovkin beats him half to death? People will give him no credit for it anyways and claim that Golovkin just beat up on a smaller fighter who really was not in his weight class. No matter what Canelo comes into the ring weighing at.

  • D Johnson

    Honestly if I’m triple G I may completely walk away from that fight. Id be a real bad look for Canelo, fans may completely turn on him.

  • DBone

    Oh Oscar says that they’ve set the table and this time it’s not just a flat rate and Canelo’s totally not running this time. I believe him 100% and I’m not an easy person to fool. Now if you’ll excuse me I have to go pick up my kid from the new daycare I dropped him off at this morning.
    http://i2.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/000/153/314/demotivational-posters-legit-daycare.jpg

  • Sweet_Science_

    Take the deal 3G. Take it out on your opponent in the ring. If 3G wins then he is the A side for a rematch and the A side moving forward.
    Sometimes a guy has to take less to get more in the future. Cmon G, be a good boy and do it for the fans!

    • Robert Archambault

      Rematch? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! There will not be enough left of Canelo for a rematch. Canelo would be having nightmares for months afterwards and would cry when looking at his ruined face in the mirror.

  • Jody Hanna

    I hope Golovkin takes whatever derisory offer he’s been made and beats the fuck out of Alvarez. I am certain they have made a shitty offer hoping Golovkin’s pride makes him turn it down, fuck pride, call their bluff and reap the rewards later.

    • The Black Mamba

      I don’t really buy into that… De la Hoya would never offer Tom Loeffler a deal where he can’t pull out. He knows his biggest asset is Saul Alvarez and there is no one even close to him at Golden Boy.
      I’m not a promoter nor a match maker, but if I used to be one, my goal would always be to get the best deal possible for my guy. Whatever they offered K2 Promotions must be so ridiculous, no promoter in the world would allow his fighter to sign a deal like that.
      It’s just a game; they are trying to put pressure on Golovkin and make him look bad in the eyes of the media.

      I agree on the “beat the fuck out of Canelo” part.

      • Robert Archambault

        Golovkin should just meet him in a parking lot somewhere and do a number on him. Canelo would never admit what happened and would claim he was beaten up by a gang of at least 5 people.

  • ciobanu catalin

    So we ve heard, for three years now canelo has been ready to get in there and the deal is “done”…

  • Already956

    Yes please. GGG should stop ducking and sign the deal. That’s 3 times he’s ever made and hes nowhere near as popular as Pacquiao to turn down a flat fee and demand a split.

    GGG is not special. Floyd took the smaller purse vs Oscar. Canelo took the smaller purse vs floyd AND cotto. Now GGG has got to do the same. That’s how the game goes. Take money, stop prolonging the fight, and make it happen. I mean if GGG is gonna knock the crap outta Nelo, y not take the flat fee and get the win? That would catapult him to the top of Boxing. So y not ??

    • Robert Archambault

      Both Oscar and Floyd were CHAMPIONS. Canelo is not the champion here, he is the fucking challenger, a challenger who vacated his title rather than face GGG in the ring face to face. Golovkin doesn’t need to beat Canelo to move to the top of boxing, there is no glory in beating a fucking catchweight king. Canelo has no great streak of wins at MW. In fact, the Jacobs fight is much more important to boxing than a Canelo fight will be. People need to open their eyes and someone needs to tell me of these great accomplishments that make Canelo such a great fighter.

  • Robert Archambault

    I just noticed that Canelo is wearing a tie to match the yellow stripe that runs down his back. Nice to be color coordinated!

    • philoe bedoe

      The same colour as your teeth, where you keep smoking the funny fags lol…….

