Canelo blasts Mayweather and McGregor talk

21
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

Canelo Alvarez didn’t mince words on the topic of former foe Floyd Mayweather Jr. potentially facing the UFC star Conor McGregor. “I think it’s a joke for boxing if that happens,” Canelo told a small group of reporters on Tuesday during a press-stop in Manhattan to hype his May 6 bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at T-Mobile Arena on HBO PPV.

Mayweather and McGregor have circled the other for some time, giving the impression a fight, which would be a boxing match, is possible even if McGregor has never boxed in his life. It’s not clear if Canelo is a fan of MMA but he did say last September he would be open to facing McGregor in a boxing match to show him the discipline is not as easy as it looks. Canelo lost a majority decision to Mayweather in 2013 in which he was thoroughly out-boxed and later admitted he didn’t possess the experience at the time to out-duel Mayweather, who retired four fights later.

