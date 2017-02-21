Chavez Jr. confirms $1 million penalty for any pound over weight

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. looked more amused than insulted while discussing the penalty he agreed to in the contingency he misses weight for his bout with Canelo Alvarez on May 6, which he confirmed was a deduction of $1 million per pound he is over the agreed upon catch-weight of 164.5 pounds.

“I will make the weight and I know I will make the weight,” Chavez Jr. said on Tuesday to a small group of reporters during a press-stop in New York City for the fight with Canelo, which will be shown on HBO PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “I will (be) 100% on May 6. He can put in the contract for a rematch or $1 million for a pound.”

Chavez Jr. said that if he were to come in at 165 pounds, he would have to pay Canelo an amount of $1 million even though he’s just a ½ pound over. (Canelo later said at his round-table with reporters that he will pocket the money directly.) “One pound, one $million,” Chavez said. Chavez’s attorney, Guadalupe Valencia expanded on this, saying there is a $1 million penalty for any additional pound that he is over after 165 so if he were to come in at 165.6, he would be penalized $2 million. Chavez, who said he currently weighed around 180 pounds, shrugged his shoulders and smiled.

But his reputation for cutting corners in training was no laughing matter to Golden Boy, which put the penalty clause in the contract for the bout to ensure that Chavez takes his preparation seriously and doesn’t totally dwarf Caneno, who has never fought heavier than 155 pounds. “I’m good for the weight,” Chavez reassured those in the room. “I know there’s a lot of attention for this. I think this is the key to winning this fight, to take care of my body.”