Keith Thurman dismisses Manny Pacquiao as afterthought at 147

Photo by: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
21
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

Keith Thurman doesn’t view former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao as a serious player in the welterweight division at this point, describing him as “kind of dying out” and not interested in competing with the influx of talent currently at 147 pounds. Pacquiao, 38, is trying to finalize his next match for April 22 and, despite possessing a welterweight title, seems determined to avoid the best of his weight class as he winds down his remarkable career.

“The thing about Manny is that he’s had his hurrah,” Thurman told RingTV.com on Friday. “And we’re not really sure how long he’s going to be performing for. He had his victory over Jessie Vargas, a young champion (in November), so as long as he’s active and he’s winning, he’s a champ. The only thing is that he’s kind of dying out because we’re getting flooded with all this young talent in the welterweight division and it doesn’t really seem like Manny Pacquiao is trying to compete with the rest of the herd.”

Thurman, who is preparing for a big welterweight unification bout with Danny Garcia on March 4 at Barclays Center on CBS, didn’t hesitate to say he would be open to fighting Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 knockouts) if the opportunity arose. A date with Pacquiao is still a lucrative and high-profile opportunity. And Thurman praised Pacquiao as a once-in-a-generation talent who is beloved by fight fans. But his time has come and gone, the 28-year-old Thurman suggested.

“It’s almost like he’s not really trying to compete with us,” Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs) told RING. “It seems like they’re doing their own thing and he might be having his last little hurrah before he leaves the world of boxing for good. But, he’s still a tremendous champion. But right now, my main concern is just facing Danny Garcia and elevating myself in the 147-pound rankings and winning two belts and we’ll just go from there and see what happens.”

  • Roberto Carlos Guerra

    That’s a pretty strategic way to add some kindling to the Thurman/Garcia fight, throw in Pacquiao’s name regardless of how irrelevant it is to this bout right now.

    • Jorge

      to be fair they asked him about it.

    • Jorge

    • Jorge

  • deleon808

    Nothing wrong with Pacquiao making the rounds before he finally retires. He’s earned that right with the career he had.

    • Jorge

      he has been making the rounds though it’s time to move on.

      • deleon808

        I could see Pacquiao wanting the fractured 147lbs picture to clear up a bit more before taking on a big fight. He shouldn’t be expected to clear out the division at this point, he’s just a name. If he ends up facing the winner of Thurman-Garcia or possibly Broner, that would be great. But I can stand the side show events. I’m not buying tix or ppvs to watch them anyway. Too many good fights to be made at welter. Pac isn’t exactly holding the division hostage is all I’m saying.

    • Jorge

    • Jorge

    • KillaBlu

      I just don’t like that he is holding a title. Take the rounds, hell even take them against someone like Horn, but don’t put the rest of the division on hold because you don’t want to retire yet.

      • deleon808

        I could see Pacquiao wanting the fractured 147lbs picture to clear up a bit more before taking on a big fight. He shouldn’t be expected to clear out the division at this point, he’s just a name. There are so many fights to be made at welter. Pac isn’t exactly holding the division hostage is all I’m saying.

  • Giuseppe

    IMO Pac of today decisions Thurman.

  • PK

    I wonder what Thurman would think of Pacquiao after Manny kicks his ass. Thurman is yet another overrated, overprotected Haymon fighter. Pacquiao beats him in a fairly convincing unanimous decision any night this year.

