Miguel Flores to face Dat Nguyen tomorrow night

Lightweight contender Juan Diaz, along with Jermall and Jermall Charlo, have done very well in representing the city of Houston, Texas.

Unbeaten featherweight Miguel Flores hopes to garner some of the spotlight in the city as well.

He’ll get the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of a hometown crowd Tuesday night when he faces Dat Nguyen in a 10-round bout at the Silver Street Studios in Houston.

The fight will headline a three-bout “PBC on FS1” telecast on FS1 (formerly Fox Sports 1), beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

Flores (21-0, with nine knockouts) has fought in numerous venues across Texas for recent fights but will finally fight in Houston for the first time in five-and-a-half years.

Flores last fought on Aug. 12 in Verona, New York, where he won a hard-fought 10-round unanimous decision over Ryan Kielczweski. His last three fights have gone the distance.

The 24-year-old Flores also has victories over Alfred Tetteh, Mario Brinones and Ruben Tamayo.

Nguyen (19-3, 6 KOs) had not fought since losing a decision to Jayson Velez in October of 2013, until returning to the ring last year, winning two bouts against nondescript opposition.

In the co-feature, Houston-based junior welterweight Darwin Price (11-0, 6 KOs), who stopped Javontae Starks in his last bout on Sept. 3, will face Hylon Williams Jr. in an eight-round bout.

Williams (16-3-1, 3 KOs) is winless in his last three bouts. Two of his three losses were to Rances Barthelemy and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Opening the PBC on FS1 broadcast will be a six-round bout between junior featherweights Brandon Figueroa (10-0, 7 KOs) and Raul Chirino (10-4, 5 KOs).

Brandon is the younger brother of unbeaten former WBC lightweight titlist Omar Figueroa Jr.

