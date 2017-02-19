Golovkin and Jacobs inside 30-day check weight

Photo by Tom Hogan - Hoganphotos/K2 Promotions

On Saturday, the IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titleholder Gennady Golovkin weighed 165.1 pounds at the World Boxing Council’s mandated 30-day weigh-in check for his March 18 bout against Daniel Jacobs.

Jacobs, whom Golovkin will face at Madison Square Garden in New York City, weighed almost 10 pounds heavier at 174.8 pounds.

The WBC’s limit for middleweights is 176.

Golovkin (36-0, with 33 knockouts) being light comes as no surprise as he weighed roughly the same ahead of fights with David Lemieux, Dominic Wade and Kell Brook.

Jacob’s weight is similar to those who have fought Golovkin. Thirty days prior to their respective clashes against Golovkin, Brook weighed 176 pounds, Lemieux weighed in at 175.4 pounds and Wade tipped the scale at 175.6 pounds.

Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) has won 12 bouts in succession since a knockout loss to Dmitry Pirog in July 2010.

Also taking part in the WBC’s 30-day weigh-in check was Roman Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs), who will defend his WBC junior bantamweight title against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (A.K.A Wisaksil Wangek) of Thailand.

Gonzalez weighed 122.6 pounds, while Rungvisai (41-4-1, 28 KOs) tipped the scale at 125.9. The limit mandated by the WBC is 126.5 pounds.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at santio89@yahoo.com or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

