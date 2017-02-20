Scott Quigg joins forces with Freddie Roach

Scott Quigg has teamed up with acclaimed trainer Freddie Roach and will now work out of the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles.

The former WBA junior featherweight titleholder made the decision after consultation with previous trainer Joe Gallagher and both men have agreed to part company on amicable terms.

Quigg, from Bury, England, stepped up to 126 pounds in December and posted a ninth-round knockout of Jose Cayetano.

The 28-year-old boxer-puncher will now head to Los Angeles this week to commence training and is targeting a world title fight in the summer.

“After six years of working together I announce my departure from Joe Gallagher,” said Quigg. “We have been a great team and achieved a lot and had some great wins together.

“I have moved up to featherweight with the goal of becoming a two-weight world champion and believe I need a fresh challenge to help me grow. Over the last few weeks I’ve been in America training and I’m delighted to announce I will be basing myself in Los Angeles at the Wild Card gym.

Quigg continued, “This is an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up and I believe this move and change will take me to another level. I’d like to thank Joe for everything he has done for me. He is a tremendous coach and friend, which we will remain. Our first fight together was for the British title and I went on to become world champion under his guidance and for that I will be forever grateful. I wish Joe and all the lads every success in the future.”

Information courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

Struggling to locate a copy of RING magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of RING magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: THE RING 2016 Fighter of the Year, Carl Frampton.