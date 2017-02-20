Michael Watson assaulted in car-jacking attempt

Photo: Lawrence Lustig

Last week, former three-time world title challenger Michael Watson, along with his carer, were the victims of a heinous assault during an apparent car-jacking attempt in the London area.

Watson, who suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 1991 world title fight against Chris Eubank, attempted to escape but was caught up in his seatbelt and dragged along the road. He suffered burns to his skin and his companion was sprayed in the face with an ammonia-like substance.

The perpetrators fled the scene when the robbery failed. Watson and his companion were treated in hospital and are now recovering at home.

“I am overwhelmed with all the messages I have received and the kindness shown to me and I would like to thank everyone for their concern,” said Watson in a statement.

“Lennard and I were involved in a very frightening, violent situation which came out of the blue in broad daylight in the middle of the afternoon. I don’t want anyone else to have to go through that so I’m asking you to help the police in finding these men and bring them to justice.”

This incident has devastated the U.K. boxing community. Since his retirement, Watson has become a highly respected and inspirational figure. His recovery, following multiple surgeries, was a near-miracle in itself and he has dedicated his life to charity work.

Despite diminished motor skills, Watson completed the London marathon (26.2 miles) in six days, two hours and 27 minutes. He raised £200,000 for that remarkable accomplishment alone.

In his prime, Watson held British and Commonwealth middleweight titles and was the first man to defeat Nigel Benn. His first world title shot came against a peak version of Mike McCallum, who stopped him in 11 rounds. The consensus on U.K. shores was that Watson was robbed in his first fight with Chris Eubank, which set up their tragic rematch.

Watson’s final career record was 25-4-1 (21 KOs).

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

