Pedro Campa stops Marvin Quintero in four

Campa (left) scored his biggest win yet over Quintero.

Junior welterweight Pedro Campa stopped former world title challenger Marvin Quintero in the fourth round at the Gimnasio Municipal in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico, on Saturday.

Quintero, who challenged Miguel Vazquez for the IBF lightweight title in October 2012, was the most experienced and dangerous opponent Campa had faced thus far in his professional career.

In recent bouts, Quintero knocked out prospect Jeffrey Fontanez and gave a good account of himself in his stoppage defeat to lightweight contender Petr Petrov last May.

Campa’s most notable bout occurred in December 2015, his only fight in the U.S., when he won a 10-round decision over Aaron Herrera.

Quintero, a southpaw, held his own against the stronger Campa early on in the fight. Campa was actually stunned in Round 2 by a left hand but he recovered, walked Quintero down and did some of his best work against the ropes.

A right hand to the head of Quintero was the beginning of the end in Round 4. The 25-year-old Campa followed up with a three-punch combination, which floored his more experienced foe. Referee Octaviano Lopez counted Quintero out at 1:18, sending the partisan crowd in a frenzy.

Campa, who resides in Guaymas, improves to (25-0, 19 knockouts), while Quintero falls to (29-8, 25 KOs).

Undercard

In the co-feature, light flyweight Gilberto Parra Medina won a 10-round split decision over former strawweight titleholder Mario Rodriguez.

Parra, who has won his last five bouts, improves to (24-3-1 NC, 20 KOs). Rodriguez drops to (19-13-5, 12 KOs). He is now winless in his last five outings.

Parra utilized his strength and aggression to outmuscle Rodriguez on the inside. While Rodriguez did all he could to hold his ground, he was forced on to the defensive any time Parra let his hands go.

One judge scored the bout 97-93 in favor of Rodriguez, while the other two judges scored 99-91 and 98-92 in favor of Parra.

Flyweight Sulem Urtbina (4-0) won a four-round majority decision over Kumora Badillo (2-2, 1 KO). One judge scored the bout 38-38, while the other two judges scored 40-36 and 39-37 for Urbina.

Hard-hitting junior middleweight Angel Salomon (14-0, 13 KOs) knocked out Ramon Aviles (3-4-1, 2 KOs) at 1:27 of Round 5.

In an upset, junior bantamweight Jazmin Gonzalez (8-2, 3 KOs) won a six-round unanimous decision over Joselyn Arroyo Ruiz (18-1, 7 KOs). Scores were 58-55, 58-55, and 57-56 for Gonzalez.

Zanfer Promotions promoted the card.

