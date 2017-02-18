Pedro Campa faces Marvin Quintero tonight in Mexico

Junior welterweight standout Pedro Campa faces former world title challenger Marvin Quintero tonight in a Zanfer Promotions show at the Gimnasio Municipal in Guaymas, in Sonora, Mexico.

The bout will air on beIN Sports en Espanol, beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT.

Campa (24-0, with 18 knockouts) has headlined a handful of Zanfer cards while building an unbeaten record. In his last bout on Nov. 12, Campa, who hails from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, won a one-sided eight-round decision over Alvaro Ortiz.

Quintero (29-7, 25 KOs) will be the most experienced and accomplished for Campa will face thus far. The 30-year-old southpaw from Tijuana challenged then-IBF lightweight world titleholder Miguel Vazquez, losing by unanimous decision.

Quintero faced lightweight contender Petr Petrov on May 6, but was stopped after the sixth round. In his last bout on Sept. 24, Quintero stopped Fermin Canedo in the third round.

Former junior flyweight world title challenger Gilberto Parra Medina (23-3 1 NC, 20 KOs) will square off against former minimumweight world titleholder Mario Rodriguez (19-12-5, 12 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight bout.

Unbeaten Joselyn Arroyo Ruiz (18-0, 7 KOs) will face Jazmin Gonzalez (7-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-round flyweight bout.

