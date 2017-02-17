Jose Felix Jr. to face Jonathan Maicelo tonight

Jose Felix Jr. celebrates after stopping Alan herrera in three rounds on Oct. 14, 2016, in Studio City, California. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Promotions

Lightweight contender Jose Felix Jr. has won his last eight bouts and could be one victory away from fighting for a world title.

Felix could play it safe and face a journeyman until that opportunity comes but he is willing to face a legit challenge, something that is not seen everyday.

Felix will face former lightweight contender Jonathan Maicelo tonight at the Don Haskins Convention Center in El Paso, Texas. The 10-round bout will air on UniMas, beginning at 11 p.m. ET/ PT.

Ranked No. 3 by the WBO, Felix has been mentioned as a possible opponent for Felix Verdejo and WBO titlist Terry Flanagan in recent years.

Since suffering his only loss as a pro to Bryan Vasquez in April of 2014, Felix (35-1-1, with 27 knockouts) has been a fixture on “Solo Boxeo” telecasts on UniMas, facing modest opposition.

Felix’s performances have been a potpourri of sorts. The 24-year-old from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, has demonstrated his punching power by ending matters early, as was the case in his most recent bout against Alan Herrera on Oct. 14, stopping him in round three.

There was the 10-round decision victory over Marcos Jimenez in September of 2015, in which Felix had to overcome a knockdown in round one, then the 10-round split decision victory over Ricky Sismundo in January of last year.

Some wonder whether Maicelo may not only give Felix a tough outing but could pull off the upset.

“This is not an easy fight for Jose,” Top Rank Promotions matchmaker Brad Goodman told RingTV on Thursday. “There were two other opponents but Jose signed off on this fight.

“Maicelo is no slouch. He is a dangerous opponent and could give Jose a tough fight. (Top Rank matchmaker) Bruce (Trampler) and I expect a tough fight on Friday.”

Maicelo (24-2, 12 KOs), who is originally from Peru and resides in North Bergen, New Jersey, has won his last three bouts.

The 33-year-old Maicelo, whose most significant fight was a 12-round decision loss to Darleys Perez in January of 2015, has victories over Art Hovhannisyan and Brandon Bennett.

In the opening bout of tonight’s Solo Boxeo broadcast, middleweight Esquiva Falcao (16-0, 12 KOs), who won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, will face Jaime Barboza (19-10, 9 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

UniMas will also air a four-round welterweight clash between Arturo Marquez (5-0, 3 KOs) and Jamykle Wade (2-0-1, 1 KO). Arturo Marquez is the son of former junior middleweight titleholder Raul Marquez.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of THE RING magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: THE RING 2016 Fighter of the Year, Carl Frampton.