Faulty scale complicates Broner-Granados Ohio weigh-in

After concerns about Adrien Broner’s weight and commitment to training, the real issue had to do with an apparently faulty scale at Friday’s weigh-in. The scales of justice in Ohio really weren’t that accurate.

Broner ended up making weight on his first try for his welterweight bout with Granados Saturday on Showtime, tipping the scales at 146.5 pounds after the fight was changed from a catch-weight of 142 to 147 at Broner’s request. Granados took to the scales next and came in over at 148 pounds. He stripped down and weighed in again but still was over. Granados immediately sensed something was wrong and complained to the Ohio Commission about the scale being off. When the next two fighters on the telecast — Lamont Peterson and David Avanesyan — also turned up overweight (147.5 pounds apiece) for their welterweight bout, Granados suddenly didn’t sound too silly.

The Ohio Commission quickly switched scales and called Ganados back, so he didn’t expend any energy trying to pare himself down in the hour allotted to do so. He safely weighed in this time at 146.5 pounds. Peterson (146.5) and Avanesyan (147) also made weight with the benefit of the new scale. In the Showtime opener, Marcus Browne (174.5) and Thomas Williams Jr. (174.5) also made weight on the new scale for their light heavyweight bout at Xavier University’s Cintas Center in Broner’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.