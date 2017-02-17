Showtime to live-stream Broner-Granados telecast on Twitter

Photo by: Stephanie Trapp/ SHOWTIME

For those who can’t get enough of Adrien Broner’s musings on social media, Showtime has taken the novel step of live-streaming on Twitter Broner’s welterweight bout with Adrian Granados on Saturday, as well as two other Showtime fights on the tripleheader-broadcast, the network announced on Friday.

It’s believed to be the first ever boxing event live-streamed in collaboration with Twitter, and it coincides with Showtime’s free preview weekend from Friday to Monday during which Showtime will be available in more than 73 million television households, according to a press release.

Twitter’s live stream of Saturday’s Showtime telecast — which also includes Lamont Peterson’s return against secondary welterweight titleholder David Avanesyan and a light heavyweight crossroads match between Marcus Browne and Thomas Williams Jr. — will be available free on Twitter in the U.S. and Canada and can be accessed at: showtimeboxing.twitter.com, in Twitter’s explore tab and on @ShowtimeBoxing. And of course the telecast can be seen on Showtime (9 p.m. ET).

“We are in the midst of an unrivaled run of seven live boxing events over an eight-week span on Showtime and CBS,” Stephen Espinoza, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Showtime Sports said in a prepared statement. “The sport of boxing is on the rise again, and the best and most meaningful fights are on Showtime. With this unprecedented live stream on Twitter, we have the opportunity to reach boxing fans and casual observers everywhere with the industry-leading boxing programming we deliver to our subscribers on a consistent basis.”