News

Keith Thurman wants Angel in Danny’s corner but not at pressers

Photo by Douglas DeFelice/Prime 360 Photography
17
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

Keith Thurman believes that controversial trainer Angel Garcia should be allowed to work son Danny Garcia’s corner for their welterweight unification bout on March 4 at Barclays Center on CBS but that he should be banned from any further press conferences before or after the bout.

“I do think he should be in Danny’s corner,” Thurman told RingTV.com on Friday. “If anything, I think they should just suspend Angel Garcia from being in the press conference room. I don’t think Angel Garcia should be in the press conference before the fight, nor should he be in the press conference after the fight.”

Angel Garcia will meet with the New York State Athletic Commission in the next few weeks to determine if he will be granted a trainer’s license for March 4 after he spewed racist and xenophobic language at a press conference last month. A spokesman for the New York State Athletic Commission told RING on Thursday the meeting with Garcia is to decide if he is “suitable” for a trainer’s license in New York State. Thurman’s thoughts on the matter are clear.

“I do believe he has a right to work his son’s corner,” Thurman went on. “And I would prefer he’s in his son’s corner — that way when we get the victory they don’t have the excuse that his father wasn’t with him and it was hard for them to execute a game plan. His dad has always been in his corner. I think he should be in his corner. But not only do I believe that he shouldn’t be in the podium at the press conference, I don’t think he should be in the room. But I do think they should be allowed to stay a team and work together and produce the fight the fans want to see.”

Angel Garcia’s tirade has somewhat overshadowed an excellent matchup of welterweight titleholders in Thurman (27-0, 22 knockouts) and Garcia (33-0, 19 KOs). It’s just the third time in the history of the sport that two undefeated welterweights have met in a unification clash. “It’s just a little too much drama,” Thurman said on Friday of Garcia’s rant. “He went overboard at the conference. He should be banned from the conferences at this point. I don’t think he should be banned from the fight.”

  • Michel Desgrottes

    if you want to promote a fight on CBS network television, u can’t have that kind of language

    • The Immortal S-Hop

      If you want your son to be any kind of role model in America, you can’t be his mouthpiece and spew this racist garbage.
      And if you want your points about “the demographic” or that freelance writer to be taken seriously, you can’t excuse Angel.
      That said, I agree with everything Thurman just said. Classy guy with belief in self to still want Angel in that corner.

  • Julio

    Well, this is not precisely Leonard-Hearns, but I think it looks decent on paper. If they can deliver even half the action those two did, it should be one heck of a fight.

  • ozzy

    I can see why Thurman’s said he wants Angel in Danny’s corner so that they can’t have an excuse for losing, however this is simply his pride talking, because he may not win and have the pleasure of laughing in Angel’s face. Maybe Thurman should only think of winning, and that chance would no doubt increase if Angel was banned from the corner.

    • Julio

      Either scenario is possible, but regardless, I think the elder Garcia should be disciplined in some way.

  • jebib

    In a discussion I had with my son he suggested if Garcia has a fight plan similar to the one he employed in the Matthysse he might have an excellent chance of winning. Any comments?

    • Julio

      Problem is that Mathysee doesn’t have the tools that Thurman has, both physically and technically. Garcia’s best chance is to catch Thurman with one of his counters either in an exchange or when Keith gets inside. Also, Danny has awful footwork and needs to plant his feet to do his damage. If Keith decides to be on his toes, then Garcia really has his work cut out for him. Thurman has the fastest hands, but Garcia arguably better timing. The safe bet is on Thurman, but I think Garcia is a very live dog.

  • Shawn

    Keith, if you KO Angel – I’ll personally hand you a thousand dollars cash, to retain a lawler.

  • Cousin Strawberry

    Yeah I agree w one time, Angel needs to go to rehab and see a psychiatrist. Dude is a tool.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!