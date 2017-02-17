News

Dougie’s Friday mailbag

Adrian Broner (left) and Adrien Granados pose a few days prior to their welterweight fight on Feb. 18, 2017. Photo by Stephanie Trapp-SHWOTIME
17
Feb
by Doug Fischer

BOXING GETTING BETTER IN 2017

Doug,

My man. Seems like boxing keeps getting better in 2017. So many good fights getting made, not the least of which is Kell Brook-Errol Spence Jr. Can’t wait for that one. Wanted to get your analysis on a few upcoming bouts starting with this weekend:

Adrian Broner-Adrien Granados

I have narrowed my criteria for picking winners to boxing skill, speed, historical connect %, level of opposition, and hunger. I think Broner wins all categories here, except the last. And of course, that one gives me the most pause here because if Broner isn’t hungry he will get outworked. I have to pick him by close decision at home, but his 3:1 favorite status seems too wide. He won’t fade down the stretch like Amir Imam. How do you see this one playing out?

David Haye-Tony Bellew

I may be crazy, but I’m not sure how to read this one. Bellew has been on a streak, Haye has been out for years and has had two soft touches totaling a couple of rounds. Everyone says Haye KO early and maybe they’re right, but it seems like a hard one to call. I could see Haye playing it safe and winning by late stoppage or decision. Have you got a strong position?

Keith Thurman-Danny Garcia

This one seems like a no-brainer to me. Danny Garcia is slow. He has been facing weaker competition and appears less motivated. Thurman has the advantages in every category. I feel his only real hope at winning is a one hitter quitter. I think Thurman will bust him up over the long haul and win an easy decision. Am I underestimating Garcia? He looked pretty ordinary vs. Peterson and Guerrero.

Lastly… I am a gambling man. I won’t hold you to anything, but if you had to pick 5 upcoming fights or outcomes for me to consider as part of my parlay, which ones would you pick? For example, I feel very confident about Lamont Peterson, Ohara Davies, Demetrius Andrade, and Keith Thurman winning their fights. I also feel very good about the GGG fight not going the distance. Anything else you would suggest looking into? If I win big, I’ll buy you more than one beer in NYC during fight week, haha. – Vincent, Winston-Salem

I think Golovkin by stoppage is usually a safe bet, Vincent. Speaking of GGG, two of his former challengers face off on March 11 and I can’t see David Lemieux-Curtis Stevens going the distance. I have no idea who wins that middleweight bout but wherever the money line is in terms of rounds, I’d bet the under. The co-featured bout to Lemieux-Stevens is Yuriorkis Gamboa’s return against Rene Alvarado. Despite having been out of the ring for more than a year, I expect the dynamic Cuban to dominate the hardnosed but made-to-order Nicaraguan, and a stoppage is very likely.

I see Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. going the distance. I know some hardcore heads view this as the proverbial “gimme” fight for Alvarez, but I don’t believe Chavez will half-ass it in training and even if Canelo puts it on him during the fight, his pride, durability and natural size advantage will keep him upright through 12 rounds. I also expect junior middleweight prospect Erickson Lubin to make the transition to contender in impressive fashion when he faces Jorge Cota in their WBC title-elimination bout on the Thurman-Garcia undercard.

I have narrowed my criteria for picking winners to boxing skill, speed, historical connect %, level of opposition, and hunger. Sounds like sound criteria, but keep in mind that Broner’s boxing skill is overrated and Granados has faced a high-level opposition.

I think Broner wins all categories here, except the last. And of course, that one gives me the most pause here because if Broner isn’t hungry he will get outworked. Agreed, and this is a possible scenario, which is why this is an interesting matchup.

I have to pick him by close decision at home, but his 3:1 favorite status seems too wide. He won’t fade down the stretch like Amir Imam. How do you see this one playing out? I also favor Broner by decision in a competitive fight. I think moving the contracted weight limit from 142 pounds to 147 favors “The Problem” as much as the bout taking place in Cincinnati. I don’t think Imam “faded” against Granados. I think the streaking contender was pulled into a dogfight, overwhelmed and beat into submission. I believe that Broner is more durable and battle-tested than Imam was.

I may be crazy, but I’m not sure how to read this one. You’re not alone. Most UK boxing folks I’ve talked to give Bellew no shot against Haye. They believe the size and talent disparity is too great for Bellew to overcome, and I see where they are coming from but I view Haye as semi-retired. I wouldn’t be shocked if Bellew clipped or overwhelmed the former heavyweight beltholder.

Everyone says Haye KO early and maybe they’re right, but it seems like a hard one to call. I could see Haye playing it safe and winning by late stoppage or decision. Have you got a strong position? I do not. I’m just gonna sit back and enjoy this one for however long it lasts.

[Thurman-Garcia] one seems like a no-brainer to me. Danny Garcia is slow. He has been facing weaker competition and appears less motivated. I favor Thurman, but I don’t view his victory as a foregone conclusion. Garcia is very live in my opinion (and more than a few U.S. boxing scribes favor the former 140-pound champ). Garcia doesn’t look very fast, but he’s got quick reflexes (especially where counterpunching is concerned) and, more importantly, he’s got good timing. Trust me, he’s a threat.

Thurman has the advantages in every category. Really? What about quality of opposition? What about chin/durability? They seem about even in terms of skill and technique to me. Neither reminds me of a prime Donald Curry, if you know what I mean.

I think Thurman will bust him up over the long haul and win an easy decision. Am I underestimating Garcia? Yes, I think you are.

He looked pretty ordinary vs. Peterson and Guerrero. I agree, but I assume that he will be better prepared and more motivated for Thurman.

I feel very confident about Lamont Peterson, Ohara Davies, Demetrius Andrade, and Keith Thurman winning their fights. I favor those four too, but keep in mind:

Peterson has a lot of wear and tear on his body (plus he was inactive in 2016), while David Avanesyan is a tough cookie and in his prime.

Davies is the younger, fresher, naturally bigger man, while Derry Mathews appears to be on the downslide, but at the end of the day, the 25-year-old prospect only has 14 fights and has never been in the kind of battles the veteran has experienced.

Andrade could do just enough to suffer a home-country decision loss to Jack Culcay in Germany.

You know my thoughts on Thurman-Garcia.

 

JERMALL CHARLO AT MIDDLEWEIGHT

Hey Dougie!

Great job on the mailbag! Been a fan since your MaxBoxing days. Always look forward to Monday and Friday for your spread.

Just wanted to see what you thought of Charlo dropping his IBF 154 strap and jumping up to 160.

I think it’s a great move as he seemed huge for that division and it was doubtful that any other name fighters wanted to fight him.

Who would you like to see him fight at 160? I thought Andy Lee would make a good fight or the winner of Lemeiux/Stevens. I just hope that he doesn’t have any more showcase fights and goes straight to the top ten for a fight. Thanks. – Vin from Canada

Thanks for sharing your thoughts and for the kind words, Vin.

If Charlo and his team want to make a major statement at middleweight and get into the big-fight mix right away, I think the Lemieux-Stevens winner makes sense. A lot of fans will watch that HBO-televised bout on March 11, and the winner will be highly rated by the WBC and the IBF (which was the sanctioning organization of the 154-pound belt that Charlo held). If Charlo beats the Lemmy-Stevens winner he’ll have instant credibility at middleweight and will be in position challenge whoever holds the WBC and IBF titles later this year (I’m going to assume it will be GGG, but ya never know…)

I won’t be mad at Charlo or his team if he wants to get his feet wet first before jumping into the deep-end of the 160-pound pool. But after his middleweight tune-up, I’d like to see him in with a legit top-15 contender. There are many to choose from: Tureano Johnson, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Ryota Murata, Chris Eubank Jr., Avtandil Kurtsidze, Hassan Ndam, Willie Monroe Jr., Rob Brant.

Just wanted to see what you thought of Charlo dropping his IBF 154 strap and jumping up to 160. I’m intrigued, and I’m glad that Jarrett Hurd and Tony Harrison will fight for the vacant IBF junior middleweight title.

I think it’s a great move as he seemed huge for that division and it was doubtful that any other name fighters wanted to fight him. Agreed. Charlo was a giant at 154 pounds. Sooner or later, he was going to hit the wall with making that weight. And given that two of the major beltholders at 154 pounds are his twin brother (Jermell) and Erislandy Lara (his longtime training mate who he shares head trainer Ronnie Shields with), it made sense to move up in weight.

 

THE DANGERS OF BOILING DOWN

Hi Doug,

Long time reader – your mailbags are always two highlights of the week. Thinking about Kell Brook coming all the way back down to 147 prompted me to write for the first time. I like him a lot but I fear for him.

It seems like dropping a division, let alone two, can be devastating for a mature fighter. I think of Roy Jones dropping to 175 from heavy – his reflexes and punch resistance had slipped hugely. When Chris Byrd made the same move, instead of being quicker and more mobile he looked like he was moving in mud. Ditto Oscar when he weighed 145 against Pacquiao – he was so much better even 2 lbs heavier against Floyd. None of them could pull the trigger like they used to. Each had become a significantly lesser fighter – in a way that you couldn’t just put down to aging.

You’ve seen many more fights than I have – what do you see as the dangers of boiling down? Can you think of any other cases where dropping back down in weight has been disastrous? Can you think of anywhere dropping down was hugely successful?

Cheers. – Charlie, LA

Thanks for the kind words and for finally writing in, Charlie.

I think the older a fighter is, the more dangerous it is for him to drop a significant amount of weight. Jones, Byrd and De La Hoya are all good examples. Jones was 35 years old when he dropped down from the solid 193 pounds (around 200 on fight night) for his showdown with John Ruiz back to light heavyweight, where he struggled to beat Antonio Tarver and then was iced in their rematch. (I covered both fights for MaxBoxing.com. Jones looked like a zombie at the weigh-in for the first bout with Tarver, his skin was gray; but he seemed OK at the weigh-in for the rematch, one of the reasons I tend to give Antonio more credit for his upset victory than many insiders and hardcore fans do.)

De La Hoya was also 35 (going on 36) when he dropped down from junior middleweight to face Pacquiao at welterweight. Byrd was 37 (going on 38) when he dropped from heavyweight to light heavyweight to fight Shaun George.

Keep in mind that Brook is 30 and still in his prime. Also keep in mind that unlike Byrd and De La Hoya, Brook hasn’t been campaigning at a heavier weight for years prior to dropping down. He went up to middleweight for one fight. Byrd, who fought George in 2008, had fought above 200 pounds since 1994. De La Hoya, who fought Pacquiao in late 2008, had been fighting above 147 pounds seven years (he weighed in at 154 pounds for Mayweather, not 147).

Jones, like Brook, climbed two divisions for one fight and then dropped back down. However, Jones had several months (under the guidance of fitness guru Mackie Shilstone) to literally bulk up. Brook, on the other hand, was a last-minute replacement for Chris Eubank Jr. He barely had eight weeks to prepare (if that). So Brook really didn’t put on significant amounts of muscle, he just ate healthy and hearty during camp and didn’t have to sweat off as many pounds as he usually does.

So, while I agree that going back down to 147 pounds after fighting at 160 will be a factor in his showdown with Spence, I don’t think we can compare this fight to the disastrous losses that Jones, De La Hoya and Byrd suffered after dropping down in weight. Those veterans were older and they had more wear and tear on their bodies from long and distinguished careers.

Can you think of anywhere dropping down was hugely successful? Two boxers immediately come to mind: Shawn Porter and Orlin Norris.

Porter, a super middleweight amateur standout, turned pro at 165 pounds in October 2008 and fought between 152-158½ pounds from late ’08 to mid-2010 before settling in at welterweight where he won a world title and remains a top contender.

Norris, a small heavyweight contender in the late 1980s/early ‘90s, dropped down to cruiserweight (which had 190-pound limit at the time) from late ’91 to mid-’95 and won and defended the WBA title during that time before going back to heavyweight.

I think age was a factor in their success. Porter, who is only 29, was in his early 20s when he dropped down in weight (and he didn’t face world-class welters right off the bat); Norris (the older brother of hall of famer Terry Norris) was 26 when he dropped down to cruiserweight.

 

RANDOM QUESTION

Hey Doug,

Here’s a random question. (Generalizing a little bit) It seems like a lot of Boxers share a common story: Poor upbringing, broken home, troubled youth, etc. Obviously, this comes with a lot of fighting and rebellious environment so boxing becomes almost the only way out and for some a do or die situation… Can you mention a few notable boxers with different stories? Have there been many World Champions with accomplished studies or even Master Degrees? Keep up the good work! – E

The Klitschko brothers didn’t grow up rich or privileged but they had a stable home environment and both pursued higher education as they made their way up the amateur and professional ranks. Both Vitali and Wladimir not only earned master’s degrees, but PhDs in Sports Science.

Many notable professional boxers have studied at college (and it should come as no surprise that most of them came from loving family backgrounds), some have earned college degrees.

Former WBA heavyweight titleholder James “Bonecrusher” Smith holds an associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree in business administration. It should be noted that he turned pro at the advanced age of 28 and had earned these degrees before embarking on his professional boxing career.

Other major world titleholders who earned college degrees (during their professional careers) include hall of famer and former WBC welterweight champ Carlos Palomino (recreation administration), future hall of famer and four-division titleholder Juan Manuel Marquez (accounting), former unified lightweight beltholder Juan Diaz (political science), two-division titleholder Darren Van Horn (broadcast journalism), and former WBO light heavyweight beltholder Nathan Cleverly (mathematics).

Some former contenders and noted prospects that earned college degrees include former four-time welterweight title challenger Mando Muniz, former junior welterweight title challenger John Duplessis, Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Audley Harrison, and former heavyweight standout Chazz Witherspoon.

Please understand that these examples are just off the top of my head, and I realize that most of them are Americans. I know that I’m leaving several notable fighters out from numerous countries. You’ll have to do your own Google search to find out about them all.

You might want to look into some of the notable current titleholders and recent standouts from Japan, where it’s not out of the ordinary for professional boxers to pursue college degrees during their careers.

 

SIMILARITIES

Jones prime

Mayweather Jr. prime lower weights

High right hand defence

The shoulder roll

Sneaky lead right

Cheeky lead left hook

Why did I not see that! – Kev, Edinburgh

Hmmmm… the sneak lead right and the “cheeky” lead hook, yeah, you can say that the prime versions of Roy Jones Jr. (160-168 pounds) and Floyd Mayweather Jr. (13-135 pounds) had those punches in common. 

The “high right-hand defense,” and “shoulder roll”? No, I don’t think so. That was just Floyd. Jones often kept both hands down. Why? Because he could. Jones was a super athlete and boxer, so while he was a boxer at heart (and a former amateur champ and Olympic medalist like Mayweather), his style was more dynamic and intuitive than Floyd’s (or any other standout fighter of the ‘90s). Jones was more offense-minded and prone to showboating than Mayweather was.  

Mayweather was more technical and measured than Jones, even at junior lightweight and lightweight where he was strong enough to manhandle and knockout his opponents.  

I’ll say this about the ultra-talented prima-donnas, they boxed brilliantly but went for the kill when they hurt their opponents during their prime years. I became a major critic of both late in their careers, but I was a big fan when they were starting out, especially of Jones, who often overwhelmed his competition in breath-taking fashion. I still recall him tripping and quadrupling his left hook with lightning speed like no one had ever done before him. I hope he doesn’t get hurt tonight against Bobby Gunn.

 

 

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @dougiefischer

 

  • Ерлан Табылдиев

    Well, well, well… Finally, Jermall Charlo moves up to MW division. I might be wrong, but that GGG-Brook fight had a lot of influence and Jacobs fight + this Charlo’s move is one of them. Many fighters seem to start to believe that GGG has already past his prime and there is an unspoken competition among top MW and JMW fighters – who will be first to beat Golovkin. I still think that it was GGG Team’s plan to look vulnerable a little bit at Brook fight to attract potential victims cause it’s difficult to find an opponent to Golovkin. If it’s really so, then that is… just BRILLIANT!

  • Teddy Reynoso

    The Charlotte twins are still in the growing stage physically at their young age (26) and being both slightly taller and bigger, Jermall might have really find it hard trying to stay at 154. I see him adjusting well at 160 and with his size, strength, punching power and warrior heart as well as mindset, he could be a match now against any middleweight not named Gennady Golovkin. But with a little more seasoning, he could be a threat to GGG in due time. He may just be what the division needs what with most of the big names avoiding the Kazakh power puncher-boxer or each other. The division is ripe for a shakeup I believe.

  • Ciscostudent561

    Hey can someone verify if what Dougie said about black boxing fans is true? I saw it on other forums but can’t believe it really.

    • IRISHBOXING NUT STEVIE

      ?????

      • Ciscostudent561

        Two other forums say he said something awfully careless and disrespectful about black boxing fans on social media. I just wanted to get the other side of the story.

        • IRISHBOXING NUT STEVIE

          i havent seen anything myself if you find anything post it .thanks

          • Ciscostudent561

            https://mobile.twitter.com/dougiefischer/status/735222730753089536
            I think this is it. Can’t believe it’s a year old. Idk wat got the fans to bring it back up maybe t was the n–er comments in the emails pulled up in the golden boy haymon lawsuit. Anyway. That comment, there is just no defending that. I’m suprised but I’m not surprised.

          • Randall Bannister

            there are three types of people in this world. Dicks, Pussies & Assholes (Arseholes for my British bredrins). Pussies think everyone can get along, and dicks just want to fuck all the time without thinking it through, but then you’ve got your Assholes Cisco and all the Assholes wanna do is shit all over everything! So Pussies might get mad at Dicks once in a while, because Pussies get fucked by Dicks. but Dicks also fuck Assholes Cisco and if your Dicks didn’t fuck assholes, you know what you get? you’d get your dick and your pussy all covered in shit.

            I see it like this (the twitter argument/debate) Doug was just being a dick. But that’s ok as Dicks fuck Assholes and the group (not demograph) he was refering to are ASSHOLES.

            Simple really.

          • mark elding

            What a delightful analogy.

          • Randall Bannister

            I wish I could claim it my own but I can’t it’s Team America

          • mark elding

            Missed the reference. Very funny film.

          • Barley mcgrew

            One hell of a lot of dicks, assholes and pussies you got there.

    • ceylon mooney

      i read a reference to something but the reference didnt say dick. didnt even name
      doug.

  • ceylon mooney

    ken norton went to college (but i dont know what sorta home life he came
    from), ali didnt come from as rough a background as folks like frazier and moore…u could keep addin to the list

  • Barley mcgrew

    ‘He (Garcia) has been facing weaker competition’ – The only tougher competition Thurman has ever faced was Shawn Porter (less impressive than an ‘away’ Kell Brook as Thurman was when facing the challenger version of the Californian).

    However, in halting Khan, matthysse and Malignaggi – along with wins against Peterson, Herrera, Vargas and Guerrero – Garcia has defeated considerably superior overall competition to Thurman (Porter, Chaves, Diaz, Bundu, Guerrero, Collazzo). And he has looked a good way superior in doing it (Khan and Matthysse in particular).

    ‘Thurman has the advantages in every category’. I would suggest Garcia is by far the superior puncher (The Floridian, still oddly marketed as a world-class finisher, hasn’t genuinely stopped any fighter in over FOUR years (Collazzo and Diaz retirements). In particular, Garcia is a far better body puncher – of interest when one recalls how Thurman was badly hurt by Collazzo and hurt by Porter with body shots.

    Garcia also has the better chin IMO – and probably matches Thurman in the skill department too. Indeed, if anyone is likely to get busted up (‘Thurman will bust him up’) it’s just/more as likely to be the Floridian – a fighter left looking the worse for wear facially by both Collazzo and Porter (Thurman’s too easy to hit).

    ‘He (Garcia) looked pretty ordinary v Peterson and Guerrero’ And Thurman DIDN’T look ordinary when labouring to wins over Guerrero and Collazo ? – Vincent – Winston-Salem (mailbag).

    Don’t get me wrong. Keith Thurman is a nice little boxer-puncher – and a good addition to the higher echelons of the welterweight rankings. Yet does anyone really still view Thurman as the next big thing in the sport – as he was long touted. Even after all the mountain of recent (and not so recent) evidence to the contrary ? (astonishingly, I believe Boxrec rate Thurman at 8 in their pound-for-pound ratings).

    Overall, Thurman-garcia is a 50-50 contest for me. And one where I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see Garcia busting up the Floridian before stopping him late. But I am fairly confident of one thing. And that’s the fact Thurman will never be the bona fide superstar so many evidently and puzzling still believe.
    .

    • mark elding

      I’m still waiting to be sold on Thurman.
      And whilst boxrec is the ultimate boxing reference tool, it is also the source of the most ridiculous pound for pound ratings posted on the web.

      • Barley mcgrew

        I rarely use Boxrec – if I do ever need to check on the details of a career I actually prefer wiki (I was over-sold Thurman so long I smelt a rat – true class will always out without the need for a tsunami of hype. And I figure I was right to do so). Kudos.
        .

        • mark elding

          I think a lot of fans are just wishing for Thurman to be amongst the next big things, against all available evidence, such is the scarcity of great US talent at the moment.
          At least the potential of Crawford and Spence generally appears to be held in higher regard, and deservedly so.

          • Ciscostudent561

            Idk American fighters are pretty lit right now.
            Gervonta, Charlo, Andrade, Hurd, Spence, Stevenson, Smith Jr,
            All have tremendous potential. I’d prolly rate Charlo the highest of all of them. So I wouldn’t say the US is hurting for talent. And in the small 1 percent chance that DJ beats GGG. That changed everything.

          • Barley mcgrew

            If they earn it – if they fight tough and look good doing so – then I will be among the first to other praise. Talk is cheap – actions count (agree on the above. Although what is certain is how most US talent now resides south of 160 – a major departure from times past). Kudos.
            .

          • Barley mcgrew

            Absolutely. Long said it. Indeed, the reason a certain other, previously no favourite of the US media, became such a ‘superstar’ – DESPITE possessing the sort of style US writers habitually loathe – was largely down to Lewis ending US heavyweight hegemony/a hitherto US-dominated sport going truly global (with a little help from a tall man with a pointy beard and real bad intentions).

            And they’ve been hitting that bargain bucket at Superstars R US ever since.

            * Ditto Crawford and Spence . Those guys are EARNING it. Kudos.

        • Giuseppe

          i would LIKE it to be true though as he is at least an authentic human being, it seems.

      • disqus_EewaFe3EB6

        that’s because boxrec’s pound for pound ratings are made by an algorithm

        • mark elding

          I know, and which bright spark thought that would be a good idea?

          • disqus_EewaFe3EB6

            Are you asking me? Lack of an editorial board?
            Their all time pound for pound list has got a little surprise right on top, though

          • mark elding

            More of a rhetorical question lol. I’m curious as to whose at the top of their all time list though. Buck Smith?

          • disqus_EewaFe3EB6

            It’s floyd!

    • Josh Boss

      The Thurman hype has levelled out now to where it should be. He’s a top welterweight who could potentially be the best welterweight, but I don’t think he will ever be a superstar as you said.

      I see it as 50-50. I find it really hard to right Garcia off as I’ve been burnt several times in the past doing so. Garcia has had an obvious gift decision and one or two more questionable decisions, but with the exception of the Peterson fight where he wasn’t his best, he’s always fought better when his opposition get better. His wins over Khan and Matthysse were really good.

      • I got paid 104000 bucks in last twelve months by doing an on-line job from home a­­n­­d I manage to do it by w­orking in my own time f­o­r several hrs /day. I’m using a money making opportunity I found online and I am excited that i was able to make so much extra income. It’s really beginner-friendly a­n­d I am just so grateful that I found out about this. Here’s what I did… http://statictab.com/r2tyhgi

        • Barley mcgrew

          WHO PAID YOU.

        • Josh Boss

          Nobody likes a show off, Brucey.

      • Barley mcgrew

        Perfect analogy. Two solid world-class 147 pounders who figure to serve up a closely-matched enthralling contest of moderate quality between them. Nothing more. Nothing less. Kudos.

    • Left Hook

      Neither fighter (Thurman or Garcia) is special. Garcia’s best win was over Matthyse, where the early headbutt caused the eye to swell, definitely changing the fight. Other than that, ‘wins’ over Herrera and Peterson are only indicators that he is competitive in that division. Thurman’s best win was nip-and-tuck with Porter, but again, nothing to make me, at least, rate either as ‘The Man’. In fact, I would say that the winner of that bout is only the placeholder until the winner of Spence/Brooks is crowned.
      BTW..neither Thurman or Brooks impressed vs Porter–Brooks hugging like a girl on her first date and Thurman failing to separate himself as truly being better.

      • Josh Boss

        It could be that its almost impossible to impress against Porter. The best you can hope for is to ‘deal’ with him.

        • Left Hook

          That’s true. He is one of the top dogs at that weight. I like the depth of the division, but not the ceiling..unless Spence is as good as advertised.

          • Josh Boss

            Not sold on Spence just yet, personally. It just feels like Keith Thurman but a few years later. Then they’ll be another guy to replace Spence. However unlike Thurman he has an early opportunity to make big waves against Brook. If he beats Brook, I’ll get onboard the hype train. I presume the ceiling goes up if Spence beats Brook? But if Brook beats Spence does it stay the same, and Spence was just a hype?

          • Left Hook

            I guess it depends on how the winner wins. A boring, competitive fight keeps the winner in the same boat as the others. A blitzing or beatdown would surely put the winner a notch above the Garcia-Thurman-Porter grouping, I believe. You know how it is…what have you done for me lately?

          • Charlie U.

            This is part of the reason why Brook was looking for options other than Spence. High risk/low reward because Spence brings talent and a ton of hype to the table but, at this point, not much else. Much credit to Kell for taking the fight because many others would have dropped the belt and moved north.

          • Josh Boss

            Yeah, full credit to Kell. I’ve long been defending him; that he wants the fights but can’t get them. He’ll fight anybody etc. He’s starting to prove me right now.

        • Barley mcgrew

          Nicely put. Kudos.

      • Barley mcgrew

        Absolutely. And Brook isn’t THAT much more special either. All good, solid 147 pounders – Brook just a tad more so – and that’s it. Not a superstar or a potential superstar among them.

        Yet Spence ? He JUST might be (which, unproven as he is, is why I pick him against Brook). Kudos.
        .

        • Left Hook

          It will do the division some good if Spence IS that good. He has holes in his game, but don’t they all?

          • Barley mcgrew

            Sure agree there mate (if he doesn’t head north soon). Kudos

    • D. Gambino

      I’m with you on the Thurman/Garcia fight being almost a pick ’em fight.

      Garcia is as real a threat as it gets. Anyone who thinks Thurman is going to walk in and dominate Garcia is crazy. I still remember quite a few people on this site saying Matthysse would walk through Garcia when they fought.

      Garcia has a good chin and Thurman does NOT have one punch power so I don’t think Garcia will get stopped (obviously it could be an accumulation). Conversely, we HAVE seen Thurman hurt in the past and Garcia has enough power to hurt Thurman. Doug said all the things about Garcia that I like (good timing and counter-punching) about him so I won’t repeat it. I just hope we don’t see a Thurman who’s fighting of his back foot all night (though I suspect we are going to see it – sigh…)

      I do feel Thurman will get a close decision win which people may see differently in favor of Garcia. However, just like you, I would not be surprised at all if Garcia were to win. Truthfully, I kind of hope Garcia does win just to shake up the 147 division a bit.

    • 90s swagger

      Excellent post.
      I got it 55-45 Thurman. still a lot of questions of Thurman & I haven’t been that impressed with Dsg at 147lb.
      The Brook vs Spence winner is the man to beat at 147lb in my opinion.

  • Don Badowski

    Tureano Johnson as an opponent for Charlo? Fine, but after that long layoff I don’t think Johnson is ready. I’d much rather see Charlo take on the Stevens / Lemieux winner.

    • Charlie U.

      If Charlo immediately takes on the Stevens-Lemieux winner, he will gain back (for me) some of the respect he lost at the end of the Williams fight. I know the two things aren’t really the same but what he did with Williams left such a bad taste in my mouth that I can’t separate the action from the fighter.

      • D. Gambino

        I don’t know Charlie. Sometimes fighter shit talking before fight gets a bit too carried away (as it did with Williams and many other fighters before him). Why not fault Williams for all of his shit talking in the lead up to the fight? There was a LOT of shit talking by Williams which is why Charlo acted the way he did. But you’re right that it’s still up to Charlo to be the “bigger man” after that spectacular KO.

        Wish fighters would be more professional in general. Look at Golovkin and Jacobs pre-fight talk. Both guys have been respectful but also asserted that they will win in dominant fashion. You can do both without being an asshole to the other fight.

  • Already956

    MM Salvador Sanchez Special

    Sanchez vs Arguello @ 126/130

    Sanchez vs Loma @ 126

    Sanchez vs Morales @ 126

    Sanchez vs Marquez @ 126

    Sanchez vs Saddler @ 126

    Sanchez vs Pep @ 126

    • mark elding

      Most of those make my brain hurt.
      I would add Sanchez v Chavez @ 130lb. Which also makes my brain hurt.

      • Left Hook

        What a war that would be!

    • Jorge

      Sanchez wins all.

    • D. Gambino

      I’ll piss some people off today. I like Sanchez to win all of them except for Lomachenko. I feel Lomachenko beats Sanchez by close (possibly split) decision.

      Too much speed, movement, and angles for Sanchez. Sanchez is as tough as they come at 126 but Lomachenko’s athletic and mental skills put him right up there with the best.

      Again this is not talking shit about the legend that is Sanchez – I just think Lomachenko would be 50/50 against any of the “126 legends.” Think about it before you automatically write off my comment.

      • Already956

        Theres a reason I put hytech in there. Personally I got Sanchez by TKO over Loma. Might change my mind once Lomas career is set and done.

  • Michel Desgrottes

    Yea Marquez has an accounting degree, sharp dude

  • Mark Schoeman

    It’s fascinating how so many people are already mining excuses for Brook, looking for any reason to be allowed to discount what will happen if Spence beats him handily.

    It’s sort of like back in school when that insecure friend always walked out on finals day, telling everybody how he hadn’t slept the night before, that he was going to study but he had to work, etc, etc…anything to establish an excuse in case his grades were low. It was always transparent because we knew whatever the result that was the result…but it was amusing how he couldn’t just accept it and was making excuses before he even needed to, which told everybody he didn’t have the goods.

    • Orca

      You still seem angry about it. What’s the guys name and did he get a good pass?

    • Charlie U.

      Who’s mining for an excuse for Brook? I think people have been pretty fair in their assessment of the fight. At this stage, we know what we have in him. Not a superstar, but a very good fighter and most likely the best WW in the world. The ceiling on Spence is not yet known. From what I’ve read, folks here are lauding KB for taking the fight, but no one’s setting up excuses for him if he loses. He will have lost to a better fighter.

  • The Black Mamba

    Is Broner looking like Lamont Peterson or is it Peterson looking like Adrien Broner?

  • mark elding

    Topically inspired Roy Jones mythical matchups;

    Jones v Carlos Monzon @ 160lb
    Jones v Michael Nunn @ 160lb
    Jones v Carl Froch @168lb
    Jones v Dwight Qawi @ 175lb
    Jones v Jose Torres @ 175lb
    Jones v Toney @ 195lb (the match I think Roy should have pursued post Ruiz for his fifth divisional title, rather than boil back down to 175)
    Jones v Buster Douglas @ heavy circa ’97 (the match was mooted around that time)

    • Left Hook

      ALWAYS RJJ. Always.

      • Barley mcgrew

        Lol. So of a mind to agee (all wrong for Toney at any weight). Yet I think Monzon would have KO’d the young Jones late at 160, a FIT Buster Douglas would have been way too large and way too much – and Jones-Qawi I find impossible to pick. Maybe Jones, JUST Lol. Kudos.

        • Left Hook

          Don’t know if you ever check out Dan Rafael’s chat on ESPN, but that is the canned answer for any mythical matchup involving RJJ. Mine too! Being of sound mind, I don’t think he could have handled a fit Buster Douglas–although RJJ handled tall fighters, I think the 230 lb jab would have rattled his cage more than the Julio Gonzalez’ and Eddie Harding’s did. Maybe Buster chases shadows all night, or maybe he lands the only punch of the night that truly matters. Qawi..wow. Talk about in-your-grill… Bryant Brannon with a better punch, better chin, and better skills. Pass..

    • RStech

      Prime Jones beats them all, but likely has the most trouble with Qawi. Dwight was a compact beast who walked through punches and took a good shot, hence his “buzzsaw” nickname. Went the distance with Spinks and Holyfield and KO’s Saad Muhammed twice. Ultimately Jones speed would prove to be a bit much, but knowing what we know about Jones’ chin, Qawi was the one guy on the list who could check it.

      I was never truly impressed with Monzon. His biggest wins were against smaller opponents who were well past their prime. Jose Torres was overrated as well, but good enough that he could dominate today’s LHW division.

    • RStech

      Prime Jones beats them all, but likely has the most trouble with Qawi. Dwight was a compact beast who walked through punches and took a good shot, hence his “buzzsaw” nickname. Went the distance with Spinks and Holyfield and KO’s Saad Muhammed twice. Ultimately Jones speed would prove to be a bit much, but knowing what we know about Jones’ chin, Qawi was the one guy on the list who could check it.

      I was never truly impressed with Monzon. His biggest wins were against smaller opponents who were well past their prime. Jose Torres was overrated as well, but good enough that he could dominate today’s LHW division.

  • Jorge

    Read the article and re watched the DLH v Quartey fight. None of the current welterweights be it Brook, Garcia, or Thurman are that impressive when watching those guys, not only did those guys face the best they were just a lot more talented and had better skill.

    • Ciscostudent561

      Yea it’s funny. I was thinking if Cotto was in this generations wave of fighters ppl would be considering him an ATG. Prime Cotto would clown everyone in ww ranks right now. Except maybe Spence cus we don’t know.
      But he wasn’t even the 3rd best in his generation and it wasn’t close.

      • Jorge

        I agree. I would add that a prime Cotto v a prime Trinidad would have been a great fight for about 6 rds before Trinidad tears his head off.

        • Julio

          Yeah I agree. That fight would have been pretty much a rerun of the first Margo fight. Just that in this case, Tito would stopped Cotto earlier like you said.

      • Barley mcgrew

        And to think how relatively recently it was that Cotto was in his prime. No need to travel back 20-70 years to find a far stronger welterweight division – unlike heavyweight (the late 90’s) and middleweight (the late-80’s). How fast times change. Kudos.
        .

    • mark elding

      That is true. Different league completely. Although the mid to late ’90’s might have been the second best Golden Age of 147lb fighters (after the late ’70’s to early ’80’s), with DelaHoya, Quartey, Trinidad and an ageing but still great Whitaker featuring. Almost seems an unfair comparison.
      Even the contenders who repeatedly failed at the very top back then, Jose Luis Lopez and Oba Carr, would likely have their way with the current crop. Lopez’ chin was ridiculous, as was his punching power, if he could be bothered to let his hands go.

      • Jorge

        Agree guys like Lopez and Carr would have been in the mix for the top spots right now.

      • Orca

        Great post. What a great era.

      • Barley mcgrew

        Bring back Crisanto Espana I say (Lol). The ‘Northern Irishman’ by way of Venezuela was a terrific welterweight. Just the lone career loss in a war with Quartey – then Meldrick Taylor’s conqueror retired. I’d take Espana to defeat any of the mediocrity in today’s welterweight division. Halcyon days. (I believe he still resides – married with grown up children – in Ulster). Kudos.
        .

        • 90s swagger

          That guy had crazy Long arms.

    • RStech

      Watch some fights of the great welters of the 1960s. Luis Rodriguez, Jose Napoles, Emile Griffith, Curtis Cokes…these guys were all-time greats fighting in the same era against one another. An often forgotten era of great fighters that would have dominated 147 today. Same can be said for the middleweights of that era as well.

    • 90s swagger

      Quartey was a beast.
      DLH was a superb welterweight. He would have beat today’s crop no problem.

  • Kid Dynamite

    well done Dougie for saying Cleverley’s got a degree in mathematics (and not math) 🙂

  • Charlie U.

    Hey, who’s this Charlie from LA? I think Doug thought it was me. Lol. I still haven’t written in but I’m in the process of crafting the perfect first email to the mail bag. It’s just taking me years. Haha. In the meantime, I’ll enjoy reading the bag and interacting with everyone here on the message board.

  • RStech

    I don’t see Garcia as an easy day for Thurman. In fact, I would say they are evenly matched giving the edge in power and quickness to Thurman while giving the edge in counter-punching and defense to Garcia. Danny got some gifts against Herrera and Peterson, and usually enters the ring the bigger man. Thurman nearly lost his lunch from a Collazo body shot. I expect Garcia will target Thurman’s body while Thurman looks to pot-shot from the outside. I’m pulling for Thurman, hope he hands Garcia his first loss.

    When a fighter has to dry out more than ten pounds, that is a good indication they don’t belong at that weight class. They aren’t conditioned for it and drying out takes a lot out of a fighter, especially as they age. This is why you often see fighters fading in the late rounds if they’ve dried out 15+ pounds. It has a significant impact on your stamina. That is a big reason I’ve never really been impressed with Robert Garcia’s training methods.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!