Robert Manzanrez (left) poses with former WBC 130-pound titleholder Gamaliel Diaz. Photo by Jesus Núñez

Mexican 140-poound standout Robert Manzanarez made weight for his U.S. debut against former WBC 130-pound beltholder Gamaliel Diaz on Friday in Los Angeles. Manzanarez-Diaz is the main event of an “LA Fight Club” show that will be streamed live on RingTV.com. Below is the final bout sheet with weigh-in results: