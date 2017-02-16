News

NYSAC to meet with Angel Garcia to decide fate in corner March 4

16
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

The fate of Angel Garcia and whether he is “suitable” to work his son Danny Garcia’s corner for his welterweight unification bout with Keith Thurman on March 4 at Barclays Center on CBS will be decided in a meeting with the New York State Athletic Commission in the next few weeks, a commission spokesman told RingTV.com on Thursday.

The sit-down with Commission officials will center around Angel Garcia’s vulgar rant at a press conference last month at Barclays Center in which he spewed racist and xenophobic language at Thurman and in front of audience members. Garcia has already applied for a trainer’s license for the bout. “New York State Athletic Commission staff will meet with Angel Garcia to consider his request and suitability for licensure in New York State,” Commission spokesman Laz Benitez told RingTV.com in an email, referring to Garcia’s application for a second/trainer’s license in New York State.

Angel Garcia told reporters at a media day in Philly on Wednesday he has an appointment with the New York State Athletic Commission during fight week. Benitez declined to say when the meeting will take place or with whom. “I’ll speak to them there,” Garcia said. “They want to speak to me? I’ll speak to them but I’m not banned. How can they ban me?” Garcia’s tirade has somewhat overshadowed an excellent matchup between WBC welterweight titleholder and RING No.7-rated Garcia (33-0, 19 knockouts) and WBA champion and RING No. 2-rated Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs).

  • Charlie U.

    Let him be in the corner. He should have the best view when his son gets KTFO’d.

    • Sweet_Science_

      His comments were terrible. His whole attitude is lousy. You’d think he’d be happy his son is a 2 division world champ. A lot to be greatful for Imo. I hope Danny doesn’t pull the plug on the fight if Angel is suspended or banned. Pretty clear Angel isn’t helping Danny with his actions. Maybe DSG should hire a new trainer. Then the focus can be on him and his achevements in the ring.

  • DBone

    Breaking news: Angel Garcia not racist! This article should clear the misunderstanding.
    http://www.badlefthook.com/2017/2/16/14635762/angel-garcia-im-from-the-hood-a-motherf-cker-from-the-hood-aint-racist

    For those of you who don’t have time to read it Angel cannot possibly be racist because he has fucked black ladies, sold “water ice” and crack, and was forced to eat cat by Chinese people.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!