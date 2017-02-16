NYSAC to meet with Angel Garcia to decide fate in corner March 4

The fate of Angel Garcia and whether he is “suitable” to work his son Danny Garcia’s corner for his welterweight unification bout with Keith Thurman on March 4 at Barclays Center on CBS will be decided in a meeting with the New York State Athletic Commission in the next few weeks, a commission spokesman told RingTV.com on Thursday.

The sit-down with Commission officials will center around Angel Garcia’s vulgar rant at a press conference last month at Barclays Center in which he spewed racist and xenophobic language at Thurman and in front of audience members. Garcia has already applied for a trainer’s license for the bout. “New York State Athletic Commission staff will meet with Angel Garcia to consider his request and suitability for licensure in New York State,” Commission spokesman Laz Benitez told RingTV.com in an email, referring to Garcia’s application for a second/trainer’s license in New York State.

Angel Garcia told reporters at a media day in Philly on Wednesday he has an appointment with the New York State Athletic Commission during fight week. Benitez declined to say when the meeting will take place or with whom. “I’ll speak to them there,” Garcia said. “They want to speak to me? I’ll speak to them but I’m not banned. How can they ban me?” Garcia’s tirade has somewhat overshadowed an excellent matchup between WBC welterweight titleholder and RING No.7-rated Garcia (33-0, 19 knockouts) and WBA champion and RING No. 2-rated Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs).