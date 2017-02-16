Antonio Orozco is back to face KeAndre Gibson April 1 on ESPN2

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

In a battle of undefeated fighters, Antonio Orozco will take on KeAndre Gibson on April 1 at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in a 10-round 140-pound bout in the second installment of Golden Boy’s deal to stage cards on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, Golden Boy announced on Thursday.

It will be Orozco’s first fight since he fainted at his home from dehydration a day before he was scheduled to face Fidel Maldonado Jr. on Dec. 16 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on HBO Latino. The bout was canceled, and San Diego’s Orozco (25-0, 16 knockouts) lost his mandatory position to Terence Crawford’s WBC 140-pound title. Gibson (16-0-1, 7 KOs) hasn’t fought at 140 pounds since March of 2014 and has gone as high as 151 pounds in a bout against Tom Howard in October of 2015.

“This 50/50 main event will help determine the future of the super lightweight division,” Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions said in a press release. “I expect the winner of this fight will be positioned for world championship titles in the near future and the loser will find himself back in the pack of the division. Everything is on the line for both of these fighters.”

Mercito Gesta (19-1-2, 16 KOs) will enter the ring for the first time since October of 2015 against Gilberto Gonzalez (26-3, 22 KOs) in the co-feature. Golden Boy prospects Joet Gonzalez (15-0, 7 KOs), Emilio Sanchez (13-0, 8 KOs) and Edgar Valerio (9-0, 5 KOs) are also set to appear on the card. ESPN Deportes will air the fights live at 9 p.m. ET while ESPN2 will broadcast on a tape-delay at 11 p.m. ET, according to a press release.