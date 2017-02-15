Floyd says no deal to face McGregor, remains retired

Floyd Mayweather Jr. seemed as exasperated as those who have been highly critical of his possible match-up with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Mayweather put the rumors to rest that he and McGregor have finalized a deal to meet in the ring anytime soon, ending speculation, for now, the fight is happening. “Although there has been several rumors circulating thru media suggesting that I will have an upcoming fight, I’d like to set that record straight and state that there has been no deals made on my behalf in regards to a bout with any fighter at this time,” Mayweather posted to his various social media accounts. “I am happily retired and enjoying my life! Rest assured that if any changes come about, I will be the first to let the world know!”

Mayweather was referring to a story in the Irish Sun on Tuesday that indicated, citing an anonymous source, that a deal had been brokered for him to fight McGregor. Multiple sources told RingTV.com on Tuesday that Mayweather had in fact not made a deal and the story in the Irish Sun could have been an attempt by McGregor’s side to put pressure on the UFC to allow him to face Mayweather in a boxing match. Added Mayweather on social media, “Listen, Conor McGregor, if you really want to get this fight done… take care of your business with the UFC and then have your people get in touch with my people.”