Jacobs believes GGG is overlooking him with plans for Saunders next

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

Danny Jacobs believes it’s a mistake for Gennady Golovkin’s camp to be making plans for a potential June 10 fight with Billy Joe Saunders in Golovkin’s native Kazakhstan with Golovkin first set to take on Jacobs on March 18 at Madison Square Garden on HBO PPV.

“For them to overlook me like that, there’s no way that can be good for them,” Jacobs told RingTV.com on Monday night from his training camp in Oakland, California. “No way whatsoever is that good for them mentally to already be prepping for another fight.”

While Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler remains coy on a possible Golovkin-Saunders match-up, multiple sources have indicated to RingTV.com that Golovkin’s side is in talks with Saunders for a potential fight in Kazakhstan on June 10. Jacobs thinks it’s a sign he’s not being taken seriously as an opponent for Golovkin’s WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight titles.

“There’s no way that can be good energy for them because in some way, shape or form that’s overlooking me and that’s one thing you can’t do, especially with the way I’m preparing for this fight,” Jacobs told RING. “This is the fight of my life, the fight of my career and for them to be prepping for another fight — man.”

Jacobs believes it all portends to an upset victory for him on March 18. “To be honest, it’s adding up, all the things that’s happening, them not really taking me serious and the fans are viewing me as the clear underdog,” Jacobs went on. “I’m super-duper not supposed to win this fight in the eyes of the public and in the eyes of his team and everybody else and I truly in my heart believe I will win this fight. So for me, it’s going to be a great story. Everyone loves those comeback stories and for them to be doing all these things and for him to be touted as the boogey man and he’s one of the most feared guys in boxing and he’s sparring with light heavyweights and dropping them — all this stuff you can possibly imagine, I’m just telling you — mark my words, it’s going to bite them in the ass.”