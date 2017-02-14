News

Sources: No deal made between Mayweather and McGregor

by Mitch Abramson

Multiple sources close to Floyd Mayweather Jr. said a deal has not been struck for Mayweather to face UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor despite a tabloid report indicating the two have agreed to terms on a fight.

According to the Irish Sun, citing an anonymous source, “Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal (sic) to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

But several sources told RingTV.com on Tuesday that while talks are ongoing between the two stars, nothing concrete has been ironed out and the report is likely an attempt by McGregor to gain leverage over the UFC to allow him to face Mayweather.

A separate ESPN.com report said Mayweather told ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith “we’re getting very, very close” on a deal without elaborating any further. One of the sources confirmed to THE RING that the talks between Mayweather and McGregor are far along but that no deal has been made.

 

  • The Black Mamba

    Hell no. I saw the instagram vid of McGregor “boxing”. This guy stands no chance against professional boxers let alone Mayweather. He will circle around him all night in a boring UD.

  • Stephen M

    If Mc is such a great boxer why isn’t he boxing instead of doing mma? Because he can only outbox mma guys…

  • RStech

    So much for being retired. He is retired so long as the opponents names are anyone ranked in the top ten of any sanctioning body. A joke of a fight for a joke of a career. Way to put flash before substance for that 50th win.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      So he shouldn’t go get that free 50-100 million? I’m sure you think he should come back to fight “He who shall not be named.” This is not about 50 wins…………just money and humiliating McGregor.

