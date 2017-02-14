Sources: No deal made between Mayweather and McGregor

Multiple sources close to Floyd Mayweather Jr. said a deal has not been struck for Mayweather to face UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor despite a tabloid report indicating the two have agreed to terms on a fight.

According to the Irish Sun, citing an anonymous source, “Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal (sic) to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

But several sources told RingTV.com on Tuesday that while talks are ongoing between the two stars, nothing concrete has been ironed out and the report is likely an attempt by McGregor to gain leverage over the UFC to allow him to face Mayweather.

A separate ESPN.com report said Mayweather told ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith “we’re getting very, very close” on a deal without elaborating any further. One of the sources confirmed to THE RING that the talks between Mayweather and McGregor are far along but that no deal has been made.