Gervonta Davis and Liam Walsh nearing purse bid with no deal yet

Gervonta Davis and mandatory challenger Liam Walsh appear to be headed to a purse bid for Davis’ 130-pound title with the 30-day negotiating period set to expire on Wednesday, IBF Championship Chairman Lindsey Tucker informed RingTV.com on Monday.

Baltimore’s Davis (17-0, 16 knockouts) burst into this position with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of Jose Pedraza to wrest away the IBF junior lightweight title on Jan. 14. Pedraza was supposed to face England’s Walsh (21-0, 14 KOs), who was his mandatory. However, the IBF approved an exception for Davis to get the title shot instead. Now, Walsh is the mandatory to face Davis, who fights under Floyd Mayweather Jr., after his stunning win against Pedraza.

“He won the title and he wasn’t supposed to fight for the title,” Tucker said of Davis. “At the time he asked to fight Pedraza, a kid named Liam Walsh was the mandatory challenger but they asked for an exception and an exception was approved with the condition the winner had to fight Liam Walsh. Now that it looks like it may go to a purse bid because the 15th is the end of the 30-day negotiation, and I haven’t heard anything from either side. So it wouldn’t surprise me if (Davis-Walsh) goes to purse bid.”